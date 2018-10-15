Log in
Five Star Senior Living : Announces the Completion of Extensive Renovation at The Forum at Park Lane in Dallas, Texas

10/15/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE), one of the nation’s leading senior living and healthcare service providers, is pleased to announce the completion of an extensive renovation of The Forum at Park Lane, a 195-unit luxury continuum care retirement community in Dallas, Texas.

“The renovation at The Forum at Park Lane is testament to how much assisted living has changed in recent years,” commented Bruce Mackey, Five Star Senior Living’s President and CEO. “The community’s completely redesigned assisted living wing now offers all the same amenities as a hotel and spa in addition to Five Star’s exceptional senior care and signature dining and wellness programs. We are proud to showcase The Forum at Park Lane as one the area’s premier senior living communities.”

The new assisted living apartments are among the largest and most luxurious within the industry. The ample public space is spread throughout the building, allowing residents to stay active with a wide array of environments and activities. Five Star Senior Living also added full kitchens with granite countertops, a hair salon, spa, multiple fireplaces, a grand piano, and a theater to the new building.

About Park Lane

The Forum at Park Lane is a premier senior living community in Dallas, Texas, offering independent, assisted living, and skilled nursing for seniors.

For more information about The Forum at Park Lane please visit, https://www.fivestarseniorliving.com/communities/tx/dallas/the-forum-at-park-lane

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living operates over 280 Independent Living, Assisted Living, Alzheimer's/Memory Care, and Healthcare Centers with Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation and Continuing Care Retirement Communities across the country. Five Star is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.


© Business Wire 2018
