Five Star Senior Living Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Second Quarter Total Management and Operating Revenues of $54.6 Million Second Quarter Net Income of $3.0 million and Net Income Per Diluted Share of $0.10 Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Katherine Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement regarding the second quarter 2020 results: “We are extremely proud of and encouraged by our team members’ perseverance and dedication during the quarter as the safety and well-being of our residents, clients and team members remains our number one priority. We made significant adjustments to address the unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, while still focusing on achieving our strategic initiatives. We remain committed to adapting to these challenges and maintaining an exceptional resident experience that we believe is the key driver of our financial performance. We reported net income per share of $0.10 and adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Our rehabilitation and wellness services division, Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions, or Ageility, continues to be a key area of growth, generating $19.3 million in revenues during the quarter representing a 5.6% increase over the prior year pro forma results, and Ageility's second quarter operating margins of 21.7% compared to prior year quarter pro forma margins of 10.1%. Our balance sheet remains strong following the completion of our restructuring transaction with DHC at the beginning of this year, with $76.1 million of cash, $7.4 million of mortgage notes and no balance outstanding on our $65.0 million revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2020. We are well positioned to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while focusing on the key pillars of our strategy: optimizing senior living operations, growing externally through complementary service offerings like our rehabilitation and wellness services and investing in our owned and leased communities.” Overview and Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020: The COVID-19 pandemic has had and continues to have a significant effect on FVE and the senior living industry as a whole. FVE's highest priority continues to be maintaining the health and well-being of its residents, clients and team members. As a result, FVE experienced an increase in direct costs to prepare for, prevent the spread of and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, through purchasing personal protective equipment, testing supplies, disposable food supplies and professional services costs, as well as infectious disease prevention cleaning and sanitation costs in addition to increased labor costs. FVE incurs these costs for its owned and leased communities, rehabilitation and wellness services division and for its corporate operations, and those costs that relate to its managed senior living communities are incurred by Diversified Healthcare Trust, or DHC. FVE experienced a decline in occupancy and average monthly senior living revenue per available unit (RevPAR) throughout the quarter at the senior living communities it operates and manages. FVE also experienced the temporary closure of Ageility clinics for in-person services. The duration and extent of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown and the negative trends are expected to continue throughout the third quarter of 2020. FVE has taken a number of actions to support its team members, residents and communities, including the following: providing free meals to team members; providing COVID-19 emergency leave to team members, including paid leave to team members if they were exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19 and offering flexible work schedules; offering free COVID-19 testing to team members; recognizing and rewarding team members with bonuses in addition to FVE's total rewards package; promoting access to mental health services and other benefits to support team members' mental and physical well-being; hosting virtual all-hands meetings to communicate FVE's policies, procedures and guidelines related to COVID-19 response and re-opening efforts and to ensure team members are supported with assistance and guidance; implementing new virtual group activities for residents that allow for engagement while maintaining social distancing; expanding effective communication channels to residents and communities; providing devices and connectivity options for interaction with family members, virtual programming opportunities and distance learning; and focusing on learning and development opportunities. FVE has taken a number of actions to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the following: restricting access to senior living communities to essential visitors and team members, and only reopening communities when it is determined safe to do so in accordance with applicable federal, state and local regulations and guidelines, and FVE internal criteria; temporarily closing Ageility clinics for in-person services and only easing restrictions when it is determined safe to do so and in accordance with federal, state and local regulations; enhancing infectious disease prevention and control policies, procedures and protocols; providing additional and enhanced training to team members at all levels of the organization; working with vendors to provide adequate supplies and personal protective equipment to senior living communities and Ageility clinics; deferring the payment of $8.8 million of payroll taxes as permitted by the CARES Act, of which $1.7 million will not be reimbursable from DHC; and effectively transitioning to virtual sales and marketing activities and thoughtfully proceeding with resident move-ins, when appropriate. Combined senior living revenues and management fees for communities FVE leased from DHC prior to January 1, 2020, and since that date manages on behalf of DHC, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased to $35.3 million from $267.0 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to the conversion of the formerly leased senior living communities to managed communities as a result of the Restructuring Transactions, as described in the Selected Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information and Other Data in the Supplemental Information of this press release. Additionally, the decline in revenues as compared to the same period of the prior year are impacted by the sales of 15 communities in the third quarter of 2019 that FVE previously leased from DHC. Senior living revenues at communities FVE leased or owned continuously since April 1, 2019 was $19.5 million, which represents a $1.3 million or 6.0% decrease from the same period in 2019, primarily due to decreases in occupancy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues decreased $3.5 million compared to the June 30, 2019 pro forma results, which consider the financial results as if the Restructuring Transactions had closed on January 1, 2019, and is primarily attributable a decline in occupancy and RevPAR due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $19.3 million from $11.5 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to the impact of $6.7 million of inpatient clinic revenue at communities FVE previously leased from DHC during the second quarter of 2019, which was previously eliminated in consolidation accounting prior to the Restructuring Transactions, as well as the opening of 64 net new outpatient clinics. These increases were partially offset by revenue declines resulting from the reduction of in-person visits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues increased $1.0 million compared to the June 30, 2019 pro forma results, which consider the financial results as if the Restructuring Transactions had closed on January 1, 2019, and is primarily attributable to opening 64 net new clinics since July 1, 2019 offset by a decline in revenue as a result of the reduction of in-person visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, through the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, distributed funds to healthcare providers to offset lost revenue and increased healthcare related costs associated with COVID-19. FVE received general distribution payments under the CARES Act related to rehabilitation and wellness services totaling $1.7 million and recognized $1.5 million in other operating income associated with these funds. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the June 30, 2019 pro forma results. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million compared to $9.3 million for the June 30, 2019 pro forma results. Adjusted EBITDA, as described further below, was $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $9.8 million for the June 30, 2019 pro forma results. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of net income determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are presented later in this press release. As of June 30, 2020, FVE had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $76.1 million, including $4.7 million of targeted skilled nursing facility (SNF) distribution funds under the CARES Act primarily related to SNFs that FVE previously leased from DHC during 2018 and 2019 for which FVE is evaluating its eligibility to retain those funds. In the event FVE determines it is are not eligible to retain the funds received, FVE will remit the funds to HHS by August 20, 2020. In addition, FVE had no amounts outstanding on its revolving credit facility and $7.4 million outstanding on a mortgage note. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit FVE’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on FVE’s website following the call for about a week. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way of FVE's second quarter 2020 conference call are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of FVE. FVE’s website is not incorporated as part of this press release. About Five Star Senior Living Inc.: FVE is a senior living and rehabilitation and wellness services company. As of June 30, 2020, FVE operated 265 senior living communities (30,660 living units) located in 32 states, including 241 communities (28,348 living units) that it managed and 24 communities (2,312 living units) that it owned or leased. FVE operates communities that include independent living, assisted living, continuing care retirement and skilled nursing communities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy SolutionsTM, or Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. As of June 30, 2020, Ageility operated 206 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 40 inpatient rehabilitation clinics. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Five Star Senior Living Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES Senior living $ 19,590 $ 263,008 $ 40,587 $ 529,171 Management fees 15,705 4,024 32,756 8,007 Rehabilitation and wellness services 19,268 11,488 40,652 22,260 Total management and operating revenues 54,563 278,520 113,995 559,438 Reimbursed community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 224,104 77,219 456,120 151,824 Other reimbursed expenses 6,417 — 12,414 — Total revenues 285,084 355,739 582,529 711,262 Other operating income 1,499 — 1,499 — Total revenues and other operating income 286,583 355,739 584,028 711,262 OPERATING EXPENSES Senior living wages and benefits 9,705 137,259 19,505 273,637 Other senior living operating expenses 8,331 71,301 11,573 146,967 Rehabilitation and wellness services expenses 15,451 9,265 32,471 17,619 Community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 224,104 77,219 456,120 151,824 General and administrative 23,567 20,548 46,432 47,050 Rent 1,378 33,262 2,555 87,804 Depreciation and amortization 2,703 2,941 5,404 11,106 Loss on sale of senior living communities — 101 — 101 Long-lived asset impairment — 112 — 3,260 Total operating expenses 285,239 352,008 574,060 739,368 Operating income (loss) 1,344 3,731 9,968 (28,106) Interest, dividend and other income 182 415 521 571 Interest and other expense (409) (906) (791) (1,812) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 867 (38) (595) 328 Realized gain on sale of debt and equity investments 116 144 95 236 Loss on termination of leases — — (22,899) — Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of an investee 2,100 3,346 (13,701) (28,783) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 902 705 (506) (785) Equity in earnings of an investee — 130 — 534 Net income (loss) $ 3,002 $ 4,181 $ (14,207) $ (29,034) Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 31,460 5,007 31,454 5,005 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted 31,582 5,142 31,454 5,005 Net income (loss) per share—basic $ 0.10 $ 0.84 $ (0.45) $ (5.80) Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.81 $ (0.45) $ (5.80) Five Star Senior Living Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are not determined in accordance with GAAP. FVE believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the table below are meaningful supplemental disclosures because they may help investors better understand changes in FVE’s operating results and its ability to pay rent or service debt, make capital expenditures and expand its business. These non-GAAP financial measures may also help investors make comparisons between FVE and other companies on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. FVE believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful financial measures that may help investors better understand its financial performance, including by allowing investors to compare FVE's performance between periods and to the performance of other companies. FVE management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate FVE’s financial performance and compare FVE’s performance over time and to the performance of other companies. FVE calculates EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as shown below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or operating income (loss), as indicators of FVE’s operating performance or as measures of FVE’s liquidity. Also, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts calculated by other companies. FVE believes that net income (loss) is the most directly comparable financial measure, determined according to GAAP, to FVE’s presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The following table presents the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss) for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 3,002 $ 4,181 $ (14,207) $ (29,034) Add (less): Interest and other expense 409 906 791 1,812 Interest, dividend and other income (182) (415) (521) (571) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (902) (705) 506 785 Depreciation and amortization 2,703 2,941 5,404 11,106 EBITDA 5,030 6,908 (8,027) (15,902) Add (less): Long-lived asset impairment — 112 — 3,260 Loss on sale of senior living communities — 101 — 101 Severance (1) 282 393 282 393 Litigation settlement (2) 2,473 — 2,473 — Unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments (867) 38 595 (328) Loss on termination of leases (3) — — 22,899 — Transaction costs (4) 175 1,133 1,270 8,808 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,093 $ 8,685 $ 19,492 $ (3,668) (1) Costs incurred for the three months ended June 30, 2020 represent those related to a reduction in workforce. (2) Represents costs incurred related to the settlement of a lawsuit and is included in other senior living operating expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The agreed upon settlement remains subject to a final definitive settlement agreement and to court and regulatory approvals. (3) Represents the excess of the fair value of the Share Issuances of $97,899 compared to the consideration of $75,000 paid by DHC, as described in the Selected Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information and Other Data in the Supplemental Information of this press release. (4) Includes costs incurred related to the Restructuring Transactions as described in the Selected Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information and Other Data in the Supplemental Information of this press release. Five Star Senior Living Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,114 $ 31,740 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 23,858 23,995 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 9,387 34,190 Due from related person 73,466 5,533 Debt and equity investments 21,739 21,070 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,118 17,286 Assets held for sale — 9,554 Total current assets 223,682 143,368 Property and equipment, net 162,037 167,247 Equity investment of an investee 11 298 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 781 1,244 Restricted debt and equity investments 6,887 7,105 Right of use assets 19,459 20,855 Other long-term assets 4,254 5,676 Total assets $ 417,111 $ 345,793 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,567 $ 30,440 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,525 55,981 Accrued compensation and benefits 48,287 35,629 Accrued self-insurance obligations 27,755 23,791 Lease liabilities 2,977 2,872 Due to related persons 592 2,247 Mortgage note payable 375 362 Security deposits and current portion of continuing care contracts 409 434 Liabilities held for sale — 12,544 Total current liabilities 145,487 164,300 Long-term liabilities: Accrued self-insurance obligations 33,381 33,872 Lease liabilities 18,161 19,671 Mortgage note payable 6,980 7,171 Other long-term liabilities 8,996 798 Total long-term liabilities 67,518 61,512 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 316 52 Additional paid-in-capital 459,801 362,450 Accumulated deficit (257,697) (245,184) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,686 2,663 Total shareholders’ equity 204,106 119,981 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 417,111 $ 345,793 Five Star Senior Living Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior living Management fees Rehabilitation and wellness services Total revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 19,590 $ 9,086 $ — $ 28,676 Continuing care retirement community revenues — 5,487 — 5,487 Skilled nursing facility revenues — 1,132 — 1,132 Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues — — 19,268 19,268 Total management and operating revenues $ 19,590 $ 15,705 $ 19,268 $ 54,563 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior living Management fees Rehabilitation and wellness services Total revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 127,653 $ 3,178 $ — $ 130,831 Continuing care retirement community revenues 97,186 846 — 98,032 Skilled nursing facility revenues 38,169 — — 38,169 Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues — — 11,488 11,488 Total management and operating revenues $ 263,008 $ 4,024 $ 11,488 $ 278,520 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior living Management fees Rehabilitation and wellness services Total revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 40,587 $ 18,649 $ — $ 59,236 Continuing care retirement community revenues — 11,824 — 11,824 Skilled nursing facility revenues — 2,283 — 2,283 Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues — — 40,652 40,652 Total management and operating revenues $ 40,587 $ 32,756 $ 40,652 $ 113,995 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior living Management fees Rehabilitation and wellness services Total revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 253,538 $ 6,277 $ — $ 259,815 Continuing care retirement community revenues 194,681 1,730 — 196,411 Skilled nursing facility revenues 80,952 — — 80,952 Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues — — 22,260 22,260 Total management and operating revenues $ 529,171 $ 8,007 $ 22,260 $ 559,438 Five Star Senior Living Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Comparable Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type (1) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior living Management fees Rehabilitation and wellness services Total revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 19,516 $ 3,932 $ — $ 23,448 Continuing care retirement community revenues — 1,101 — 1,101 Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues — — 15,690 15,690 Total management and operating revenues $ 19,516 $ 5,033 $ 15,690 $ 40,239 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior living Management fees Rehabilitation and wellness services Total revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 20,766 $ 3,113 $ — $ 23,879 Continuing care retirement community revenues — 732 — 732 Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues — — 11,099 11,099 Total management and operating revenues $ 20,766 $ 3,845 $ 11,099 $ 35,710 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior living Management fees Rehabilitation and wellness services Total revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 39,847 $ 7,823 $ — $ 47,670 Continuing care retirement community revenues — 2,342 — 2,342 Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues — — 32,051 32,051 Total management and operating revenues $ 39,847 $ 10,165 $ 32,051 $ 82,063 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Management and Operating Revenues by Product Type: Senior living Management fees Rehabilitation and wellness services Total revenues Independent and assisted living community revenues $ 41,245 $ 6,028 $ — $ 47,273 Continuing care retirement community revenues — 1,486 — 1,486 Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues — — 20,895 20,895 Total management and operating revenues $ 41,245 $ 7,514 $ 20,895 $ 69,654 (1) The tables for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 include data for senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness services clinics that FVE has continuously owned, continuously leased or continuously managed since April 1, 2019. The tables for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 include data for senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness services clinics that FVE has continuously owned, continuously leased or continuously managed since January 1, 2019. Five Star Senior Living Inc. Senior Living Segment Data (dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Owned and Leased Communities Independent and assisted living communities: Revenues $ 19,590 $ 20,997 $ 249,726 $ 257,601 $ 263,008 Operating expenses 20,165 17,470 220,389 250,841 244,404 Operating income (575) 3,527 29,337 6,760 18,604 Operating margin (2.9) % 16.8 % 11.7 % 2.6 % 7.1 % Number of communities (end of period) 24 24 190 190 205 Number of living units (end of period) (1) 2,312 2,312 20,948 20,948 21,912 Occupancy 78.3 % 81.3 % 82.9 % 82.9 % 83.0 % RevPAR (2) $ 2,813 $ 2,938 $ 3,974 $ 3,943 $ 3,984 Managed Communities (3) Independent and assisted living communities: Management fees $ 9,086 $ 9,563 $ 3,221 $ 3,207 $ 3,178 Community-level revenues 174,648 184,455 81,188 81,380 81,926 Community-level expenses 139,175 143,105 65,899 64,491 61,006 Community operating income 35,473 41,350 15,289 16,889 20,920 Community operating margin 20.3 % 22.4 % 18.8 % 20.8 % 25.5 % Number of communities (end of period) 191 (4) 193 (4) 69 68 68 Number of living units (end of period) (1) 18,148 (4) 18,395 (4) 8,106 7,937 7,853 Occupancy 79.1 % 82.9 % 84.0 % 85.3 % 85.9 % RevPAR (2) $ 3,208 $ 3,360 $ 3,401 $ 3,448 $ 3,477 Continuing care retirement communities: Management fees $ 5,487 $ 6,337 $ 888 $ 846 $ 846 Community-level revenues 110,729 123,498 27,502 26,436 26,980 Community-level expenses 99,071 103,946 24,998 25,002 24,379 Community operating income 11,658 19,552 2,504 1,434 2,601 Community operating margin 10.5 % 15.8 % 9.1 % 5.4 % 9.6 % Number of communities (end of period) 39 40 9 9 9 Number of living units (end of period) (1)(5) 8,936 9,301 2,231 2,231 2,231 Occupancy 79.1 % 83.4 % 83.5 % 82.8 % 83.6 % RevPAR (2) $ 4,131 $ 4,426 $ 4,109 $ 3,950 $ 4,031 Skilled nursing facilities (6): Management fees $ 1,132 $ 1,151 $ — $ — $ — Community-level revenues 24,554 22,956 — — — Community-level expenses 22,009 21,854 — — — Community operating income 2,545 1,102 — — — Community operating margin 10.4 % 4.8 % — % — % — % Number of communities (end of period) 11 11 — — — Number of living units (end of period) (1)(7) 1,264 1,264 — — — Occupancy 70.1 % 73.3 % — % — % — % RevPAR (2) $ 6,475 $ 6,054 $ — $ — $ — Total managed communities: Management fees $ 15,705 $ 17,051 $ 4,109 $ 4,053 $ 4,024 Community-level revenues 309,931 330,909 108,690 107,816 108,906 Community-level expenses 260,255 268,905 90,897 89,493 85,385 Community operating income 49,676 62,004 17,793 18,323 23,521 Community operating margin 16.0 % 18.7 % 16.4 % 17.0 % 21.6 % Number of communities (end of period) 241 (4) 244 (4) 78 77 77 Number of living units (end of period) (1) 28,348 (4) 28,960 (4) 10,337 10,168 10,084 Occupancy 78.7 % 82.6 % 83.9 % 84.7 % 85.4 % RevPAR (2) $ 3,644 $ 3,820 $ 3,556 $ 3,559 $ 3,600 (1) Includes living units categorized as in service. As a result, the number of living units may vary from period to period for reasons other than the acquisition or disposition of senior living communities. (2) RevPAR, or average monthly senior living revenue per available unit, is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of available units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the period ended December 31, 2019, excludes approximately $4,200 of deferred resident fees and deposits recognized due to the Restructuring Transactions. (3) Senior living segment data for managed communities, other than FVE's management fees, represents financial data of communities we manage for the account of DHC and does not represent financial results of FVE. Managed communities data is included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which we earn management fees. (4) Includes one active adult community with 168 units. (5) Includes 2,186 skilled nursing units in communities where assisted living and independent living services are the predominant services provided. (6) FVE did not manage skilled nursing facilities prior to January 1, 2020. (7) Includes 53 assisted living and independent living units in communities where skilled nursing services are the predominant services provided. Five Star Senior Living Inc. Comparable Communities Senior Living Segment Data (dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Owned and Leased Communities (1): Number of communities (end of period) 24 24 24 24 24 Number of living units (end of period) (2) 2,312 2,312 2,312 2,312 2,312 Occupancy 78.3 % 81.3 % 81.4 % 81.3 % 81.3 % RevPAR (3) $ 2,813 $ 2,930 $ 2,941 $ 2,954 $ 2,993 Managed Communities (1)(4): Number of communities (end of period) 75 75 75 75 75 Number of living units (end of period) (2) 9,689 9,697 9,700 9,700 9,616 Occupancy 80.1 % 83.9 % 84.5 % 85.5 % 86.1 % RevPAR (3) $ 3,398 $ 3,548 $ 3,559 $ 3,561 $ 3,603 (1) Includes data for senior living communities that FVE has continuously owned, continuously leased or continuously managed since April 1, 2019. (2) Includes living units categorized as in service. As a result, the number of living units may vary from period to period for reasons other than the acquisition or sale of senior living communities. (3) RevPAR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of available units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. (4) Senior living segment data for comparable managed communities represents financial data of communities we manage for the account of DHC and does not represent financial results of FVE. Managed communities data is included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which we earn management fees. Five Star Senior Living Inc. Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Segment Data (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Rehabilitation and Wellness Services: Revenues (1)(2) $ 19,268 $ 21,384 $ 13,978 $ 12,447 $ 11,488 Other operating income 1,499 — — — — Operating expenses 16,259 17,616 12,384 10,861 9,650 Operating income (1) 4,508 3,768 1,594 1,586 1,838 Operating margin (1) 21.7 % 17.6 % 11.4 % 12.7 % 16.0 % Number of inpatient clinics (end of period) 40 41 41 41 45 Number of outpatient clinics (end of period) 206 203 190 171 142 (1) Includes Ageility clinics and home health operations. (2) Prior to the effective date of the Transaction Agreement (as defined below), revenue related to inpatient clinics at communities we previously leased from DHC was eliminated in consolidation pursuant to GAAP. Five Star Senior Living Inc. Owned Senior Living Communities as of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) No. Community Name State Property Type (1) Living Units Senior Living Revenues Gross Carrying Value Net Carrying Value Date Acquired Year Built or Most Recent Renovation 1 Morningside of Decatur (2) Alabama AL 49 $ 337 $ 3,629 $ 2,169 11/19/2004 1999 2 Morningside of Auburn Alabama AL 42 404 2,289 1,566 11/19/2004 1997 3 The Palms of Fort Myers (2) Florida IL 218 1,864 30,658 15,369 4/1/2002 1988 4 Five Star Residences of Banta Pointe (3) Indiana AL 121 819 18,234 12,837 9/29/2011 2006 5 Five Star Residences of Fort Wayne (2) Indiana AL 154 1,185 25,644 17,898 9/29/2011 1998 6 Five Star Residences of Clearwater Indiana AL 88 371 9,747 5,593 6/1/2011 1999 7 Five Star Residences of Lafayette (2) Indiana AL 109 577 15,531 10,704 6/1/2011 2000 8 Five Star Residences of Noblesville (2) Indiana AL 151 1,332 25,142 17,850 7/1/2011 2005 9 The Villa at Riverwood (2) Missouri IL 110 646 6,865 3,246 4/1/2002 1986 10 Carriage House Senior Living North Carolina AL 98 1,078 8,401 5,429 12/1/2008 1997 11 Forest Heights Senior Living North Carolina AL 111 921 13,567 8,986 12/1/2008 1998 12 Fox Hollow Senior Living (2) North Carolina AL 77 941 11,029 7,323 7/1/2000 1999 13 Legacy Heights Senior Living (2) North Carolina AL 116 1,536 12,631 8,221 12/1/2008 1997 14 Morningside at Irving Park North Carolina AL 91 789 6,813 3,796 11/19/2004 1997 15 Voorhees Senior Living (2) New Jersey AL 104 1,058 10,242 6,175 7/1/2008 1999 16 Washington Township Senior Living (2) New Jersey AL 103 920 10,168 6,169 7/1/2008 1998 17 The Devon Senior Living Pennsylvania AL 84 722 6,828 3,865 7/1/2008 1985 18 The Legacy of Anderson South Carolina IL 101 574 1,354 477 12/1/2008 2003 19 Morningside of Springfield (2) Tennessee AL 54 427 3,654 1,785 11/19/2004 1984 20 Huntington Place Wisconsin AL 127 774 17,461 11,415 7/15/2010 1999 Total 2,108 $ 17,275 $ 239,887 $ 150,873 (1) AL is primarily an assisted living community and IL is primarily an independent living community. (2) Encumbered property under our $65,000 revolving credit facility. (3) Encumbered property under our $7,355 mortgage note. Selected Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information and Other Data As previously announced, FVE entered into a transaction agreement, or the Transaction Agreement, with DHC to restructure our business arrangements pursuant to which, effective January 1, 2020: FVE’s then existing five master leases with DHC as well as FVE’s existing management and pooling agreements with DHC were terminated and replaced with new management agreements for all of these senior living communities, together with a related omnibus agreement, the New Management Agreements; FVE issued 10,268,158 of its common shares to DHC and an aggregate of 16,118,849 of its common shares to DHC's shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019, or together, the Share Issuances; and as consideration for the Share Issuances, DHC provided to FVE $75.0 million by assuming certain of FVE's working capital liabilities and through cash payments. Such consideration, the New Management Agreements and the Share Issuances are collectively referred to as the Restructuring Transactions. The following is a summary of selected financial and other data presented on a pro forma basis after giving effect to the completion of the Restructuring Transactions. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations includes adjustments related to the Restructuring Transactions described above, and assumes that the Restructuring Transactions occurred as of January 1, 2019. In the opinion of management, all adjustments necessary to reflect the effects of the Restructuring Transactions have been included. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations and the selected financial and other data are primarily based on, and should be read in conjunction with, FVE’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in FVE’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The historical consolidated financial information for FVE included in the unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma statement of operations and selected financial and other data has been adjusted to give effect to pro forma events that are (1) directly attributable to the Restructuring Transactions, (2) factually supportable and (3) expected to have a continuing impact on FVE’s results of operations. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations and pro forma selected financial and other data should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations and other selected financial and other data are provided for informational purposes only. Five Star Senior Living Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Pro Forma 2019 (1) REVENUES Senior living $ 19,590 $ 20,767 Management fees 15,705 18,044 Rehabilitation and wellness services 19,268 18,239 Total management and operating revenues 54,563 57,050 Reimbursed community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 224,104 253,836 Other reimbursed expenses 6,417 — Total revenues 285,084 310,886 Other operating income 1,499 — Total revenues and other operating income 286,583 310,886 OPERATING EXPENSES Senior living wages and benefits 9,705 9,504 Other senior living operating expenses 8,331 5,228 Rehabilitation and wellness services expenses 15,451 16,016 Community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 224,104 253,836 General and administrative 23,567 16,204 Rent 1,378 989 Depreciation and amortization 2,703 2,749 Total operating expenses 285,239 304,526 Operating income 1,344 6,360 Interest, dividend and other income 182 415 Interest and other expense (409) (249) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 867 (38) Realized gain on sale of debt and equity investments 116 144 Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of an investee 2,100 6,632 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 902 (1,766) Equity in earnings of an investee — 130 Net income $ 3,002 $ 4,996 Add (less): Interest and other expense 409 249 Interest, dividend and other income (182) (415) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (902) 1,766 Depreciation and amortization 2,703 2,749 EBITDA $ 5,030 $ 9,345 Add (less): Severance 282 393 Litigation settlement 2,473 — Unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments (867) 38 Transaction costs 175 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,093 $ 9,776 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 31,460 31,395 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted 31,582 31,530 Net income per share—basic $ 0.10 $ 0.16 Net income per share—diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.16 (1) See following reconciliation. Five Star Senior Living Inc. Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 As Reported Restructuring Transactions Note Pro Forma REVENUES Senior living $ 263,008 $ (242,241) 2(a) $ 20,767 Management fees 4,024 14,020 2(b) 18,044 Rehabilitation and wellness services 11,488 6,751 2(c) 18,239 Reimbursed community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 77,219 176,617 2(d) 253,836 Total revenue 355,739 (44,853) 310,886 OPERATING EXPENSES Senior living wages and benefits 137,259 (127,755) 2(e) 9,504 Other senior living operating expenses 71,301 (66,073) 2(f) 5,228 Rehabilitation and wellness services expenses 9,265 6,751 2(c) 16,016 Community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 77,219 176,617 2(d) 253,836 General and administrative 20,548 (4,344) 2(g) 16,204 Rent 33,262 (32,273) 2(h) 989 Depreciation and amortization 2,941 (192) 2(i) 2,749 Loss on sale of senior living communities 101 (101) — Long-lived asset impairment 112 (112) — Total operating expenses 352,008 (47,482) 304,526 Operating income 3,731 2,629 6,360 Interest, dividend and other income 415 — 415 Interest and other expense (906) 657 2(j) (249) Unrealized loss on equity investments (38) — (38) Realized gain on sale of debt and equity investments 144 — 144 Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of an investee 3,346 3,286 6,632 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 705 (2,471) 2(k) (1,766) Equity in earnings of an investee 130 — 130 Net income $ 4,181 $ 815 $ 4,996 Add (less): Interest and other expense 906 (657) 249 Interest, dividend and other income (415) — (415) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (705) 2,471 1,766 Depreciation and amortization 2,941 (192) 2,749 EBITDA $ 6,908 $ 2,437 $ 9,345 Add (less): Loss on sale of senior living communities 101 (101) — Long-lived asset impairment 112 (112) — Severance 393 — 393 Unrealized loss on equity investments 38 — 38 Transaction costs 1,133 (1,133) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,685 $ 1,091 $ 9,776 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 5,007 26,388 2(l) 31,395 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 5,142 26,388 2(l) 31,530 Net income per share (basic) $ 0.84 $ 0.16 Net income per share (diluted) $ 0.81 $ 0.16 See accompanying notes. Five Star Senior Living Inc. Notes to Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Note 1. Basis of Presentation The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations was derived from FVE’s historical financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in FVE’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of what FVE’s actual results of operations would have been had the Restructuring Transactions described herein been completed as of the assumed dates, or of FVE’s expected results of operations for any future period. Differences could result from many factors, including future changes in FVE’s capital structure, operating expenses, revenues and cash flows. Note 2. Pro Forma Restructuring Transactions Adjustments The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations includes adjustments related to the Restructuring Transactions described herein, including the conversion of all of FVE’s then existing leases and management arrangements with DHC to the New Management Agreements and the Share Issuances. FVE’s historical consolidated financial information has been adjusted in the pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations to give effect to events that are (1) directly attributable to the Restructuring Transactions, (2) factually supportable and (3) expected to have a continuing impact on the results of operations. Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations a. Senior living revenues The adjustment to senior living revenues is related to the termination and conversion of the then existing master leases to the New Management Agreements. The resulting revenues earned will be recognized and reported as management fee revenues in FVE's condensed consolidated statements of operations. b. Management fees Adjustments to management fee revenues are comprised as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Adjustment to increase management fee revenues for existing management agreements from 3% to 5% per the New Management Agreements $ 1,573 5% management fee relating to the termination and conversion of the then existing master leases to the New Management Agreements 12,112 3% construction management fee relating to the termination and conversion of the then existing master leases to the New Management Agreements 335 Net adjustment to management fee revenues $ 14,020 c. Rehabilitation and wellness services revenues and rehabilitation and wellness services expenses Adjustments to rehabilitation and wellness services revenues and expenses are attributable to Ageility inpatient clinics at communities where FVE leased and operated the business and where revenues and expenses were previously considered to be intercompany revenues and expenses and hence were eliminated pursuant to consolidation accounting. Upon the consummation of the Restructuring Transactions, and consistent with the existing managed communities, these revenues and Five Star Senior Living Inc. Notes to Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) expenses earned at these inpatient clinics will no longer constitute intercompany revenues and expenses and thus will not be eliminated in consolidation and will be recognized and reported as rehabilitation and wellness services revenue and rehabilitation and wellness services expenses in FVE's condensed consolidated statements of operations. d. Reimbursed community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities and community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities Adjustments to both reimbursed community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities and community- level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities are related to the conversion of FVE's master leases with DHC to the New Management Agreements, which provide for reimbursement of FVE's direct costs and expenses related to such communities, inclusive of certain costs that are directly attributable to managing the communities, including personnel-related costs. e. Senior living wages and benefits The adjustment to senior living wages and benefits is related to the conversion of all FVE's leases with DHC to the New Management Agreements. Certain of these expenses will be recognized and reported as community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities in FVE's condensed consolidated statements of operations (with an offsetting reimbursement from DHC recognized as revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations). See 2.d above. f. Other senior living operating expenses Adjustments to other senior living operating expenses are related to the conversion of all FVE's leases with DHC to the New Management Agreements and include, but are not limited to, utilities, housekeeping, dietary, repairs and maintenance, insurance and community-level administrative costs. These costs are reimbursable costs and treated as described in 2.d above. g. General and administrative Adjustments to general and administrative expenses are comprised as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Adjustment of certain reimbursable costs to directly support managed communities $ (3,252) Adjustment to remove non-recurring transaction costs we previously incurred relating to the Restructuring Transactions (1,133) Increase in management fee to The RMR Group LLC due to increase in Ageility revenue 41 Net adjustment to general and administrative expenses $ (4,344) h. Rent The reduction to rent expense is for rent under the then existing master leases converted to the New Management Agreements. Five Star Senior Living Inc. Notes to Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) i. Depreciation and amortization In connection with the Transaction Agreement, on April 1, 2019, we sold $49,200 of assets to DHC. Prior to that sale, we recorded depreciation and amortization expense with respect to those assets in operating expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Adjustments to depreciation and amortization expense reflect the amounts previously recognized during the periods presented for depreciation and amortization expense with respect to those assets. j. Interest and other expense Interest and other expense has been adjusted to give effect to the assumed repayment of our outstanding borrowings under our credit facility. k. Provision for income taxes Adjustments to provision for income taxes reflect the income tax effect of the pro forma adjustments based on the estimated effective tax rate of approximately 26.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. l. Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted The increase in FVE's basic and diluted weighted common average shares outstanding is a result of the issuance of 10,268,158 and 16,118,849 common shares to DHC and to the applicable DHC shareholders, respectively, in connection with the completion of the Restructuring Transactions based on the number of FVE common shares outstanding on December 31, 2019. FVE's diluted weighted common average shares outstanding is also impacted by the potentially dilutive restricted unvested common shares of 135,541 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This diluted share impact is directly related to FVE's 2014 Equity Compensation Plan and was originally excluded from the as reported numbers as to include them would be antidilutive. Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever Five Star Senior Living Inc. uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, "will", “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, FVE is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon FVE’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by FVE’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond FVE's control. For example: Ms. Potter states in this press release that FVE has made significant adjustments to address the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, while still focusing on achieving its strategic initiatives, and remains committed to adapting to these challenges and maintaining an exceptional resident experience that FVE believes is the key driver of financial performance. This may imply that the adjustments made are adequate to protect FVE from potential liabilities and declines in financial results. FVE may not be able, or may fail, to make all the necessary changes to adequately protect itself from the potential challenges and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, these challenges or other reasons may prevent FVE from focusing on achieving its strategic initiatives and. even if it is able to maintain its focus, it may not succeed in achieving those initiatives and those initiatives may not yield the results FVE expects. Ms. Potter's statement that FVE generated $7.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA and that the rehabilitation and wellness services division continues to be a key area of growth may imply that FVE will be profitable in the future and that its rehabilitation and wellness services division will grow; however, FVE's business remains subject to various risks, including overall macro-economic factors in addition to market conditions of the senior living and rehabilitation and wellness industries, and consumer demand and preferences of older adults in addition to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, FVE may not be profitable in the future, its rehabilitation and wellness services division may fail to grow and any growth it may realize may not be profitable to FVE. Ms. Potter states that FVE had $76.1 million cash on hand and no balances outstanding on its $65.0 million revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2020 and FVE believes the company is well positioned to navigate its operations through the COVID-19 pandemic while focusing on the key pillars of its strategy. This may imply that FVE has adequate cash and availability under its revolving credit facility; however, FVE's business remains subject to various risks, some of which are beyond FVE's control, including the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn. In addition, FVE's ability to borrow under its revolving credit facility is subject to it satisfying certain conditions and limited to the amount of qualified collateral; the maximum borrowing capacity was $51.8 million as of June 30, 2020 and may be lower in amount or not available in the future. This press release states that negative trends due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to continue throughout at least the third quarter of 2020. The extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic or the severity and duration of its economic impact cannot be predicted, but are expected to be substantial. FVE notes several actions and preparations it has taken or made in response to, and in anticipation of, the COVID-19 pandemic and its expected continued impact. These statements may imply that FVE will be able to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these actions and preparations may not be adequate to sufficiently mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 impact. 