Five Star Senior Living : Resident Jumps Out of Plane for 95th Birthday, Takes Executive Director with Him

What's the best way to celebrate your 95th birthday? Jumping out of a plane, of course. At least, that's what Remington Club resident Joel Halpern would say. Halpern, who turned 95 last year, celebrated the occasion not with cake and ice cream but by skydiving (yes, skydiving!) with friend and Executive Director of The Remington Club Kristen Kearnaghan.

'It was quite an experience,' Halpern said of his jump. Harnessed to a tandem instructor, he free fell for a mile and a half before the chute deployed around 5,000 feet and he floated to Earth. Back on solid ground, staff and residents of The Remington Club - a flagship Five Star Senior Living community in Rancho Bernardo, California - cheered him on, along with members of Joel's family.

'It was the talk of the community for a while,' said Kearnaghan. The Remington Club provided a bus for residents who wanted to cheer on their adventurous friend. 'What a way to celebrate a milestone birthday!'

What would inspire a nonagenarian to take such a leap? 'One of my sons-in-law had been in the service as a paratrooper and we often spoke about it,' Halpern said. 'He said, 'You'll never do it!' so it was sort of a challenge.'

The skydive was not so shocking to anyone that knows Halpern. He's always loved a challenge and never gave up his taste for athletics and adventure. Back in his day, he used to have 'a pretty mean backhand' in ping-pong, which he still plays today in The Remington Club's game room.

Kernaghan, too, has a long list of adventures she has been embarking upon. Recently, she went cage diving with great white sharks off the coast of South Africa - which she says was scary but not as scary as seeing elephants up close from a Jeep.