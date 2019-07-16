Five9 : Announces Expansion of Its Go-To-Market Leadership

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today the expansion of its go-to-market operation, including several new appointments to the Company’s global sales and channel organizations to drive domestic and international growth. The Company’s go-to-market strategy continues to be led by Dan Burkland, President, who has managed the sales organization for nearly a decade. Mr. Burkland has been highly focused on scaling the sales organization and expanding reach into enterprises, as evidenced by the number of customers with over $1 million in annual recurring revenue approximately doubling over the last two years to more than 40.

As part of the go-to-market leadership expansion, Mr. Burkland recently restructured the sales organization, promoting Andy Dignan to SVP of Global Channels and Services to lead the Company’s channel and international expansion strategy. Mr. Dignan has spent his entire career in the contact center industry and most recently led go-to-market globally for the collaboration business at Cisco. Additionally, Mr. Burkland is bringing on two additional vice presidents with extensive enterprise contact center go-to-market experience.

The Company also announced the departure of James Nystrom effective July 15, 2019, who was most recently EVP, Sales leading North America direct sales, reporting to Mr. Burkland. Mr. Nystrom is leaving to pursue an opportunity at a non-competitor early-stage firm. We do not expect Mr. Nystrom’s departure to have any impact on the Company’s business going forward.

“We thank Jim for his contributions to Five9. Jim played a key role as our first enterprise sales rep hired in 2010 and was instrumental in putting us on the map. We wish him well on his next endeavor.” – Dan Burkland, President

“We have tremendous opportunity to continue scaling our enterprise business domestically, internationally and through channels. Under Dan’s leadership, we have one of the best and most efficient enterprise go-to-market teams in the industry. Dan will continue to provide the strategic direction for our go-to-market efforts with these new hires and our long-tenured sales executives continuing to direct day-to-day sales activities.” – Rowan Trollope, CEO

