Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Five9 Inc    FIVN

FIVE9 INC

(FIVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Five9 : Announces Expansion of Its Go-To-Market Leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 07:04am EDT

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today the expansion of its go-to-market operation, including several new appointments to the Company’s global sales and channel organizations to drive domestic and international growth. The Company’s go-to-market strategy continues to be led by Dan Burkland, President, who has managed the sales organization for nearly a decade. Mr. Burkland has been highly focused on scaling the sales organization and expanding reach into enterprises, as evidenced by the number of customers with over $1 million in annual recurring revenue approximately doubling over the last two years to more than 40.

As part of the go-to-market leadership expansion, Mr. Burkland recently restructured the sales organization, promoting Andy Dignan to SVP of Global Channels and Services to lead the Company’s channel and international expansion strategy. Mr. Dignan has spent his entire career in the contact center industry and most recently led go-to-market globally for the collaboration business at Cisco. Additionally, Mr. Burkland is bringing on two additional vice presidents with extensive enterprise contact center go-to-market experience.

The Company also announced the departure of James Nystrom effective July 15, 2019, who was most recently EVP, Sales leading North America direct sales, reporting to Mr. Burkland. Mr. Nystrom is leaving to pursue an opportunity at a non-competitor early-stage firm. We do not expect Mr. Nystrom’s departure to have any impact on the Company’s business going forward.

“We thank Jim for his contributions to Five9. Jim played a key role as our first enterprise sales rep hired in 2010 and was instrumental in putting us on the map. We wish him well on his next endeavor.” – Dan Burkland, President

“We have tremendous opportunity to continue scaling our enterprise business domestically, internationally and through channels. Under Dan’s leadership, we have one of the best and most efficient enterprise go-to-market teams in the industry. Dan will continue to provide the strategic direction for our go-to-market efforts with these new hires and our long-tenured sales executives continuing to direct day-to-day sales activities.” – Rowan Trollope, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the statement regarding Mr. Nystrom’s departure, and the quote from our Chief Executive Officer, which includes statements regarding our opportunity to continue scaling our enterprise business, each of which statements are based on our current expectations and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) our quarterly and annual results may fluctuate significantly, including as a result of the timing and success of new product and feature introductions by us, may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business and may result in decreases in the price of our common stock; (ii) if we are unable to attract new clients or sell additional services and functionality to our existing clients, our revenue and revenue growth will be harmed; (iii) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth, and even if we continue to grow rapidly, we may fail to manage our growth effectively; (iv) failure to adequately expand our sales force could impede our growth; (v) if we fail to manage our technical operations infrastructure, our existing clients may experience service outages, our new clients may experience delays in the deployment of our solution and we could be subject to, among other things, claims for credits or damages; (vi) security breaches and improper access to or disclosure of our data or our clients’ data, or other cyber attacks on our systems, could result in litigation and regulatory risk, harm our reputation and adversely affect our business; (vii) the markets in which we participate involve numerous competitors and are highly competitive, and if we do not compete effectively, our operating results could be harmed; (viii) if our existing clients terminate their subscriptions or reduce their subscriptions and related usage, our revenues and gross margins will be harmed and we will be required to spend more money to grow our client base; (ix) our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and our failure to successfully grow and manage these relationships could harm our business; (x) we have established, and are continuing to increase, our network of master agents and resellers to sell our solution; our failure to effectively develop, manage, and maintain this network could materially harm our revenues; (xi) we sell our solution to larger organizations that require longer sales and implementation cycles and often demand more configuration and integration services or customized features and functions that we may not offer, any of which could delay or prevent these sales and harm our growth rates, business and operating results; (xii) because a significant percentage of our revenue is derived from existing clients, downturns or upturns in new sales will not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern; (xiii) we rely on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers to provide our clients and their customers with telecommunication services and connectivity to our cloud contact center software and any failure by these service providers to provide reliable services could cause us to lose clients and subject us to claims for credits or damages, among other things; (xiv) we have a history of losses and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability; (xv) the contact center software solutions market is subject to rapid technological change, and we must develop and sell incremental and new products in order to maintain and grow our business; (xvi) we may not be able to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; (xvii) failure to comply with laws and regulations could harm our business and our reputation; and (xviii) the other risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and readers should not unduly rely on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, including in any forward-looking statements.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space/market, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius™ platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

For more information visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIVE9 INC
07:04aFIVE9 : Announces Expansion of Its Go-To-Market Leadership
BU
07/15FIVE9 : Expands Leadership Team Tapping Anand Chandrasekaran as Executive Vice P..
BU
07/11FIVE9 : to Provide Extraordinary Customer Experiences using Microsoft Teams
PU
07/10FIVE9 : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019
BU
06/25FIVE9 : Announces Second Annual CX Summit
BU
06/25FIVE9 INC : CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 3,118 Shares
AQ
06/18FIVE9 : Announces Presence at the 20th Annual Contact Center Week in Vegas
BU
06/17FIVE9 INC : CFO Sells $144,706.38 in Stock
AQ
05/29FIVE9, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10AI Continues to Show Why Investors Are Backing It
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 306 M
EBIT 2019 36,9 M
Net income 2019 -13,4 M
Debt 2019 98,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -215x
P/E ratio 2020 -391x
EV / Sales2019 9,70x
EV / Sales2020 8,21x
Capitalization 2 867 M
Chart FIVE9 INC
Duration : Period :
Five9 Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE9 INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 58,1  $
Last Close Price 48,0  $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rowan M. Trollope Chief Executive Officer
Daniel P. Burkland President
Michael J. Burkland Executive Chairman
James Doran Executive Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Barry Zwarenstein Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE9 INC9.88%3 095
ADOBE36.77%149 321
WORKDAY INC.36.52%50 780
AUTODESK35.44%38 067
SQUARE INC46.50%33 600
ELECTRONIC ARTS16.87%27 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About