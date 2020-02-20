Five9 : Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 3rd at 4:35 PM Pacific Time; and

The 32nd Annual ROTH Conference at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orange County, California on Monday, March 16th at 11:00 AM Pacific Time.

Presentation materials and the webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than five billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius™ platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

