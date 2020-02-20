Log in
Five9 : Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

02/20/2020 | 04:06pm EST

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 3rd at 4:35 PM Pacific Time; and
  • The 32nd Annual ROTH Conference at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orange County, California on Monday, March 16th at 11:00 AM Pacific Time.

Presentation materials and the webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than five billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius™ platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

For more information visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 382 M
EBIT 2020 54,1 M
Net income 2020 -23,1 M
Finance 2020 123 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -182x
P/E ratio 2021 -636x
EV / Sales2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2021 10,4x
Capitalization 4 810 M
Technical analysis trends FIVE9, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 82,12  $
Last Close Price 78,75  $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rowan M. Trollope Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel P. Burkland President
Michael J. Burkland Chairman
James Doran Executive Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Barry Zwarenstein Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE9, INC.20.08%4 810
ADOBE INC.16.21%184 791
AUTODESK, INC.14.88%46 374
WORKDAY INC.20.15%45 443
SQUARE, INC.36.25%36 626
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.11%31 800
