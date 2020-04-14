Log in
Five9 : Assists International Medical Device Enterprise to Move to the Cloud within 48 Hours

04/14/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading cloud contact center provider, today announced that the company enabled a major international medical device manufacturer to move their insurance verification operations to the cloud in under 48 hours.

In 2019, Five9 successfully migrated the customer’s global human resources operations, located in Europe, Asia, South America, and the United States, to the cloud. As the COVID-19 crisis escalated, the company’s other contact centers struggled to support agents working from home due to their on-premise solutions – especially, their insurance verification group.

Due to the smooth rollout of their HR division, the company asked to quickly migrate their insurance verification group to the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center. Within 48 hours, the insurance verification division’s agents were live on Five9 and fully enabled to operate from home.

“We are proud that in a time of need our customer came to us for help knowing that they could trust Five9 to get the job done,” said Dan Burkland, Five9 President. “Our commitment to providing fast, scalable and reliable contact center solutions has never been more important, especially in these uncertain times where our customers need us the most. We are here to help keep people working, connected and safe.”

To learn about the Five9 FastTrack program, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.


© Business Wire 2020
