Five9 : CEO Rowan Trollope to Present at Google Cloud Next ‘18 London

Five9,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact centre
software for the digital enterprise, today announced that Five9 CEO
Rowan Trollope will present at Google
Cloud Next ‘18 London, held Oct. 10-11, 2018.
In the session, “Introducing Contact Centre AI,” Trollope and Google
Cloud’s Adam Champy will discuss the emergence of AI in the contact
centre and the potential for how AI will impact the future of customer
experience. Trollope will also detail the evolution of the contact
centre and provide a real-world use case of how one athletic apparel
brand is driving stronger experiences through AI.
Title: Introducing
Contact Centre AI
Time: 4 p.m. BST
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018
Location:
London Coliseum Room, ExCeL
Google Cloud Next ‘18, London
About Five9
Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact centre software for the
digital enterprise, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers
and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually.
Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics,
WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business
results. The Five9 platform is reliable, secure, compliant, and
scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer
experiences.
