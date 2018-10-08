Five9 : CEO Rowan Trollope to Present at Google Cloud Next ‘18 London

Trollope will discuss Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the contact centre and highlight how one athletic apparel retailer is deploying AI to improve customer experience

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact centre software for the digital enterprise, today announced that Five9 CEO Rowan Trollope will present at Google Cloud Next ‘18 London, held Oct. 10-11, 2018.

In the session, “Introducing Contact Centre AI,” Trollope and Google Cloud’s Adam Champy will discuss the emergence of AI in the contact centre and the potential for how AI will impact the future of customer experience. Trollope will also detail the evolution of the contact centre and provide a real-world use case of how one athletic apparel brand is driving stronger experiences through AI.

Title: Introducing Contact Centre AI Time: 4 p.m. BST Date: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 Location: London Coliseum Room, ExCeL Google Cloud Next ‘18, London

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact centre software for the digital enterprise, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 platform is reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

