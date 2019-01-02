Five9 : Grows C Suite with the Addition of Jonathan Rosenberg as CTO

Former VP and CTO of Cisco’s Collaboration Technology Group to Help Drive AI Innovation in Contact Center

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, today announced Jonathan Rosenberg has joined the company as CTO and head of artificial intelligence (AI), effective immediately. In his new role, Rosenberg will work alongside Five9 EVP of Engineering, David Pickering, with responsibility for technology architecture and roadmap. In addition, Rosenberg will also have direct responsibility for overseeing the Five9 Artificial Intelligence team, including product management and software development.

“I worked closely with Jonathan at Cisco and saw firsthand his passion for cloud collaboration and its role within the enterprise,” said Five9 CEO Rowan Trollope. “As AI becomes a critical part of the cloud contact center platform, it’s vital that we center our technology focus around its advancement and Jonathan is the perfect hire to help us spearhead this next transition.”

Rosenberg has dedicated his career to transforming the telecommunications industry and joins Five9 from Cisco where he was the CTO for the Collaboration Technology Group (CTG). Jonathan is also well known for his authorship of the SIP protocol, which is the foundation for modern IP-based telecommunications. Prior to Cisco, Rosenberg was the Chief Technology Strategist at Skype, where he guided the company’s technology strategy. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from MIT and holds a PhD in electrical engineering from Columbia University.

“This role is a perfect match for what I wanted to do next in my career – to set the product and technology direction of a pure SaaS company, and in particular, drive it and the industry towards an AI-based future,” said Rosenberg. “I believe contact center will be the tip of the spear in the application of natural language processing to IP based communications, and thus the ideal place to work. In Five9, I also found an amazing culture of teamwork and great leadership. This is an opportunity I’m incredibly excited about.”

