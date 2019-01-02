Five9 : Grows C Suite with the Addition of Jonathan Rosenberg as CTO

Five9,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center
software for the digital enterprise, today announced Jonathan Rosenberg
has joined the company as CTO and head of artificial intelligence (AI),
effective immediately. In his new role, Rosenberg will work alongside
Five9 EVP of Engineering, David Pickering, with responsibility for
technology architecture and roadmap. In addition, Rosenberg will also
have direct responsibility for overseeing the Five9 Artificial
Intelligence team, including product management and software development.
“I worked closely with Jonathan at Cisco and saw firsthand his passion
for cloud collaboration and its role within the enterprise,” said Five9
CEO Rowan Trollope. “As AI becomes a critical part of the cloud contact
center platform, it’s vital that we center our technology focus around
its advancement and Jonathan is the perfect hire to help us spearhead
this next transition.”
Rosenberg has dedicated his career to transforming the
telecommunications industry and joins Five9 from Cisco where he was the
CTO for the Collaboration Technology Group (CTG). Jonathan is also well
known for his authorship of the SIP protocol, which is the foundation
for modern IP-based telecommunications. Prior to Cisco, Rosenberg was
the Chief Technology Strategist at Skype, where he guided the company’s
technology strategy. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees
from MIT and holds a PhD in electrical engineering from Columbia
University.
“This role is a perfect match for what I wanted to do next in my career
– to set the product and technology direction of a pure SaaS company,
and in particular, drive it and the industry towards an AI-based
future,” said Rosenberg. “I believe contact center will be the tip of
the spear in the application of natural language processing to IP based
communications, and thus the ideal place to work. In Five9, I also found
an amazing culture of teamwork and great leadership. This is an
opportunity I’m incredibly excited about.”
About Five9
Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the
digital enterprise, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers
and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions
annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing,
analytics, WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver
tangible business results. The Five9 platform is reliable, secure,
compliant, and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized
customer experiences.
