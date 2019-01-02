Log in
FIVE9 INC (FIVN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/02 03:41:34 pm
42.46 USD   -2.88%
Five9 : Grows C Suite with the Addition of Jonathan Rosenberg as CTO

01/02/2019 | 03:03pm CET

Former VP and CTO of Cisco’s Collaboration Technology Group to Help Drive AI Innovation in Contact Center

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, today announced Jonathan Rosenberg has joined the company as CTO and head of artificial intelligence (AI), effective immediately. In his new role, Rosenberg will work alongside Five9 EVP of Engineering, David Pickering, with responsibility for technology architecture and roadmap. In addition, Rosenberg will also have direct responsibility for overseeing the Five9 Artificial Intelligence team, including product management and software development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005159/en/

Jonathan Rosenberg joins Five9 as Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“I worked closely with Jonathan at Cisco and saw firsthand his passion for cloud collaboration and its role within the enterprise,” said Five9 CEO Rowan Trollope. “As AI becomes a critical part of the cloud contact center platform, it’s vital that we center our technology focus around its advancement and Jonathan is the perfect hire to help us spearhead this next transition.”

Rosenberg has dedicated his career to transforming the telecommunications industry and joins Five9 from Cisco where he was the CTO for the Collaboration Technology Group (CTG). Jonathan is also well known for his authorship of the SIP protocol, which is the foundation for modern IP-based telecommunications. Prior to Cisco, Rosenberg was the Chief Technology Strategist at Skype, where he guided the company’s technology strategy. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from MIT and holds a PhD in electrical engineering from Columbia University.

“This role is a perfect match for what I wanted to do next in my career – to set the product and technology direction of a pure SaaS company, and in particular, drive it and the industry towards an AI-based future,” said Rosenberg. “I believe contact center will be the tip of the spear in the application of natural language processing to IP based communications, and thus the ideal place to work. In Five9, I also found an amazing culture of teamwork and great leadership. This is an opportunity I’m incredibly excited about.”

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 platform is reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

For more information visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9LinkedInFacebookBlog.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 252 M
EBIT 2018 31,7 M
Net income 2018 -5,60 M
Finance 2018 80,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 9,88x
EV / Sales 2019 8,32x
Capitalization 2 570 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rowan M. Trollope Chief Executive Officer
Daniel P. Burkland President
Michael J. Burkland Executive Chairman
James Doran Executive Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Barry Zwarenstein Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE9 INC0.00%2 570
ADOBE SYSTEMS0.00%110 435
WORKDAY0.00%34 810
AUTODESK22.68%28 167
ELECTRONIC ARTS0.00%23 841
SQUARE INC0.00%23 193
