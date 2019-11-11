Five9 : Introduces App Marketplace, as Partner Ecosystem More Than Doubles in 2019

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), the leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the availability of the Five9 App Marketplace. Since last year, Five9 has more than doubled its partner community providing more choice to customers as they seek to address their contact center and customer engagement needs.

With heightened consumer expectations, enterprises are under pressure to provide exceptional customer care with the contact center acting as the front door to many organizations. However, today’s enterprises are more complex and often include a diverse set of systems and applications.

In order to meet the needs of both consumers and the business, Five9 takes an open platform approach offering an adaptable intelligent cloud contact center to address the unique needs of each customer.

The Five9 App Marketplace spans over 10 categories including Artificial Intelligence, CRM, UC, WFO, Messaging, Compliance, Lead Management and Virtualization/Dashboards/Automation. These partners seamlessly integrate into Five9 and provide valuable extensions to the platform.

Five9 has been curating relationships with strategic enterprise partners for many years, delivering joint solutions to the thousands of Five9 customers. In addition to the introduction on the new App Marketplace, Five9 has increased the visibility of these solutions through joint events and community outreach. One example was the inaugural partner award ceremony which was held at the recent Five9 CX Summit earlier this fall.

“Oracle and Five9 share the same passion for transforming the agent and customer experience,” said Steve Fioretti, VP Product Management, Oracle CX Cloud. “We innovate closely with Five9 to deliver a smart, comprehensive omni-channel contact center and customer service solution for the modern enterprise.”

“From day one, Five9 has passionately focused on delivering extraordinary experiences for our customers. A key part of achieving this is the delivery of a comprehensive contact center solution. Our partners play a critical role in our ability to meet and exceed the needs of our customers. I’m excited to highlight the expanded partner community and App Marketplace on Five9.com that will make it easier for our customers to discover these solutions deeply integrated with Five9,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than five billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

