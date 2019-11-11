Log in
Five9 : Introduces App Marketplace, as Partner Ecosystem More Than Doubles in 2019

0
11/11/2019 | 09:03am EST

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), the leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the availability of the Five9 App Marketplace. Since last year, Five9 has more than doubled its partner community providing more choice to customers as they seek to address their contact center and customer engagement needs.

With heightened consumer expectations, enterprises are under pressure to provide exceptional customer care with the contact center acting as the front door to many organizations. However, today’s enterprises are more complex and often include a diverse set of systems and applications.

In order to meet the needs of both consumers and the business, Five9 takes an open platform approach offering an adaptable intelligent cloud contact center to address the unique needs of each customer.

The Five9 App Marketplace spans over 10 categories including Artificial Intelligence, CRM, UC, WFO, Messaging, Compliance, Lead Management and Virtualization/Dashboards/Automation. These partners seamlessly integrate into Five9 and provide valuable extensions to the platform.

Five9 has been curating relationships with strategic enterprise partners for many years, delivering joint solutions to the thousands of Five9 customers. In addition to the introduction on the new App Marketplace, Five9 has increased the visibility of these solutions through joint events and community outreach. One example was the inaugural partner award ceremony which was held at the recent Five9 CX Summit earlier this fall.

“Oracle and Five9 share the same passion for transforming the agent and customer experience,” said Steve Fioretti, VP Product Management, Oracle CX Cloud. “We innovate closely with Five9 to deliver a smart, comprehensive omni-channel contact center and customer service solution for the modern enterprise.”

“From day one, Five9 has passionately focused on delivering extraordinary experiences for our customers. A key part of achieving this is the delivery of a comprehensive contact center solution. Our partners play a critical role in our ability to meet and exceed the needs of our customers. I’m excited to highlight the expanded partner community and App Marketplace on Five9.com that will make it easier for our customers to discover these solutions deeply integrated with Five9,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9.

To visit the Five9 App Marketplace, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than five billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 323 M
EBIT 2019 44,7 M
Net income 2019 -6,89 M
Debt 2019 85,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -525x
P/E ratio 2020 -879x
EV / Sales2019 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 10,1x
Capitalization 3 687 M
Chart FIVE9, INC.
Duration : Period :
Five9, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE9, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 64,13  $
Last Close Price 60,36  $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rowan M. Trollope Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel P. Burkland President
Michael J. Burkland Chairman
James Doran Executive Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Barry Zwarenstein Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE9, INC.38.75%3 687
ADOBE INC.29.27%139 124
WORKDAY INC.1.72%36 833
AUTODESK18.93%33 270
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.24.53%28 810
SQUARE, INC.11.34%26 200
