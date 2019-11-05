Five9 : Reports Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 28% to a Record $83.8 Million
11/05/2019 | 04:07pm EST
36% Growth in LTM Enterprise Subscription Revenue
Fifteenth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Operating Cash Flow
Raised 2019 Guidance for Both Revenue and Bottom Line
Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased 28% to a record $83.8 million, compared to $65.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.
GAAP gross margin was 58.8% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 59.9% for the third quarter of 2018.
Adjusted gross margin was 64.0% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 64.3% for the third quarter of 2018.
GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $(1.6) million, or $(0.03) per basic share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.02) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $15.0 million, or 18.0% of revenue, compared to $12.8 million, or 19.6% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2018.
GAAP operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2019 was $17.7 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.
“We delivered strong third quarter results. Revenue of $83.8 million grew 28% year-over-year and was driven by our Enterprise business, which delivered 36% growth in LTM Enterprise subscription revenue. More than ever before we are seeing that enterprises have learned to trust the cloud, and company leaders recognize that transforming their customer service experience is a necessity. As increasingly larger enterprises have begun to demand cloud contact centers, we have responded by hiring more engineers and scaling our team, resulting in a substantial increase in throughput and innovation. In the third quarter we maintained our strong momentum in strengthening the channel, and made excellent inroads expanding internationally. Overall, our balanced approach to growth is succeeding, and we believe the investments we have made in leadership and talent position Five9 for sustained long-term growth.”
- Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9
Mike Burkland Transitions from Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board
Five9 also announced that former CEO and current Executive Chairman Mike Burkland has transitioned from his role of Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board of Directors effective October 29, 2019. Mike Burkland served as CEO at Five9 for 10 years before transitioning to Executive Chairman in December of 2017, after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
“It’s extremely gratifying for me to see Five9 achieve continued success under Rowan’s leadership as CEO these last 18 months. Given my confidence in his leadership and the business performance, I’ve made the decision to transition to Chairman of the Board. I look forward to continuing to work with Rowan and the team as we work to take Five9 to even greater heights,” said Mike Burkland, Chairman of the Board, Five9.
“Under Mike’s 10 years as CEO, Five9 grew from an early-stage private company to a market leading public company in the cloud contact center software market. I would like to thank Mike for his tremendous leadership here at Five9 and look forward to his continued service as Chairman of the Board,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9.
Business Outlook
For the full year 2019, Five9 expects to report:
Revenue in the range of $321.7 to $322.7 million, up from the prior guidance range of $312.5 to $314.5 million that was previously provided on July 31, 2019.
GAAP net loss in the range of $(6.8) to $(5.8) million or $(0.11) to $(0.10) per basic share, improved from the prior guidance range of $(12.0) to $(10.0) million or $(0.20) to $(0.16) per basic share, that was previously provided on July 31, 2019.
Non-GAAP net income in the range of $48.8 to $49.8 million or $0.77 to $0.78 per diluted share, improved from the prior guidance range of $44.7 to $46.7 million or $0.70 to $0.73 per diluted share, that was previously provided on July 31, 2019.
For the fourth quarter of 2019, Five9 expects to report:
Revenue in the range of $86.0 to $87.0 million.
GAAP net loss in the range of $(1.4) to $(0.4) million, or $(0.02) to $(0.01) per basic share.
Non-GAAP net income in the range of $13.7 to $14.7 million, or $0.21 to $0.23 per diluted share.
Conference Call Details
About Five9
Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than five billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.five9.com.
FIVE9, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
120,573
$
81,912
Marketable investments
200,385
209,907
Accounts receivable, net
31,407
24,797
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,140
8,014
Deferred contract acquisition costs
11,947
9,372
Total current assets
375,452
334,002
Property and equipment, net
28,399
25,885
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,933
—
Intangible assets, net
367
631
Goodwill
11,798
11,798
Other assets
1,100
836
Deferred contract acquisition costs — less current portion
27,975
21,514
Total assets
$
454,024
$
394,666
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,757
$
7,010
Accrued and other current liabilities
20,141
13,771
Operating lease liabilities
5,010
—
Accrued federal fees
1,981
1,434
Sales tax liabilities
1,435
1,741
Finance lease liabilities
4,457
6,647
Deferred revenue
21,858
17,391
Total current liabilities
61,639
47,994
Convertible senior notes
206,301
196,763
Sales tax liabilities — less current portion
833
841
Operating lease liabilities — less current portion
4,530
—
Finance lease liabilities — less current portion
1,516
4,509
Other long-term liabilities
1,234
1,811
Total liabilities
276,053
251,918
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
61
59
Additional paid-in capital
334,568
294,279
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
227
(93
)
Accumulated deficit
(156,885
)
(151,497
)
Total stockholders’ equity
177,971
142,748
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
454,024
$
394,666
FIVE9, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2018
Revenue
$
83,769
$
65,304
$
235,743
$
185,329
Cost of revenue
34,472
26,179
96,571
75,695
Gross profit
49,297
39,125
139,172
109,634
Operating expenses:
Research and development
11,665
9,582
33,022
25,721
Sales and marketing
25,014
17,818
69,965
53,208
General and administrative
12,146
10,746
35,950
29,682
Total operating expenses
48,825
38,146
138,937
108,611
Income from operations
472
979
235
1,023
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(3,486
)
(3,595
)
(10,288
)
(6,783
)
Interest income and other
1,460
1,352
4,695
1,956
Total other income (expense), net
(2,026
)
(2,243
)
(5,593
)
(4,827
)
Loss before income taxes
(1,554
)
(1,264
)
(5,358
)
(3,804
)
Provision for income taxes
50
41
30
150
Net loss
$
(1,604
)
$
(1,305
)
$
(5,388
)
$
(3,954
)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.07
)
Shares used in computing net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
60,781
58,454
60,074
57,790
FIVE9, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(5,388
)
$
(3,954
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,050
7,436
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
3,420
—
Amortization of premium on marketable investments
(1,036
)
(317
)
Provision for doubtful accounts
78
81
Stock-based compensation
30,197
20,991
Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment
(217
)
(312
)
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
9,484
4,782
Others
2
74
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(6,677
)
(4,931
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,172
)
(2,755
)
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(9,035
)
(5,094
)
Other assets
(264
)
68
Accounts payable
100
307
Accrued and other current liabilities
3,522
2,575
Accrued federal fees and sales tax liability
233
366
Deferred revenue
4,391
3,910
Other liabilities
(33
)
(75
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,655
23,152
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable investments
(274,401
)
(203,953
)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments
285,281
4,047
Purchases of property and equipment
(12,776
)
(4,503
)
Proceeds from sale of convertible note held for investment
217
1,923
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,679
)
(202,486
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $8,036
—
250,714
Payments for capped call transactions
—
(31,412
)
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
6,097
7,111
Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP
3,996
2,884
Repayments on revolving line of credit
—
(32,594
)
Payments of notes payable
—
(318
)
Payments of finance leases
(5,408
)
(6,379
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,685
190,006
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
38,661
10,672
Cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
81,912
68,947
End of period
$
120,573
$
79,619
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
GAAP gross profit
$
49,297
$
39,125
$
139,172
$
109,634
GAAP gross margin
58.8
%
59.9
%
59.0
%
59.2
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Depreciation
2,514
1,933
7,208
5,415
Intangibles amortization
88
88
264
264
Stock-based compensation
1,702
860
4,589
2,391
Adjusted gross profit
$
53,601
$
42,006
$
151,233
$
117,704
Adjusted gross margin
64.0
%
64.3
%
64.2
%
63.5
%
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
GAAP net loss
$
(1,604
)
$
(1,305
)
$
(5,388
)
$
(3,954
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
3,497
2,667
10,050
7,436
Stock-based compensation
11,075
8,869
30,197
20,991
Interest expense
3,486
3,595
10,288
6,783
Interest income and other
(1,460
)
(1,352
)
(4,695
)
(1,956
)
Legal settlement
—
—
420
—
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
—
258
356
499
Provision for income taxes
50
41
30
150
Adjusted EBITDA
$
15,044
$
12,773
$
41,258
$
29,949
Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue
18.0
%
19.6
%
17.5
%
16.2
%
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Income from operations
$
472
$
979
$
235
$
1,023
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
11,075
8,869
30,197
20,991
Intangibles amortization
88
117
264
349
Legal settlement
—
—
420
—
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
—
258
356
499
Non-GAAP operating income
$
11,635
$
10,223
$
31,472
$
22,862
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
GAAP net loss
$
(1,604
)
$
(1,305
)
$
(5,388
)
$
(3,954
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
11,075
8,869
30,197
20,991
Intangibles amortization
88
117
264
349
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
—
89
—
129
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
3,250
3,049
9,484
4,782
Legal settlement
—
—
420
—
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
—
258
356
499
Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment
—
—
(217
)
(352
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
12,809
$
11,077
$
35,116
$
22,444
GAAP net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.07
)
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.21
$
0.19
$
0.58
$
0.39
Diluted
$
0.20
$
0.18
$
0.56
$
0.37
Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
60,781
58,454
60,074
57,790
Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
60,781
58,454
60,074
57,790
Diluted
63,438
61,997
63,042
61,191
FIVE9, INC.
SUMMARY OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION, DEPRECIATION AND INTANGIBLES AMORTIZATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Stock-Based
Compensation
Depreciation
Intangibles
Amortization
Stock-Based
Compensation
Depreciation
Intangibles
Amortization
Cost of revenue
$
1,702
$
2,514
$
88
$
860
$
1,933
$
88
Research and development
2,022
450
—
2,352
278
—
Sales and marketing
3,017
2
—
1,613
1
29
General and administrative
4,334
443
—
4,044
338
—
Total
$
11,075
$
3,409
$
88
$
8,869
$
2,550
$
117
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Stock-Based
Compensation
Depreciation
Intangibles
Amortization
Stock-Based
Compensation
Depreciation
Intangibles
Amortization
Cost of revenue
$
4,589
$
7,208
$
264
$
2,391
$
5,415
$
264
Research and development
5,399
1,340
—
4,293
705
—
Sales and marketing
8,015
4
—
4,560
4
85
General and administrative
12,194
1,234
—
9,747
963
—
Total
$
30,197
$
9,786
$
264
$
20,991
$
7,087
$
349
FIVE9, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME – GUIDANCE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
Year Ending
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
Low
High
Low
High
GAAP net loss
$
(1,379
)
$
(379
)
$
(6,765
)
$
(5,765
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
11,688
11,688
41,884
41,884
Intangibles amortization
87
87
351
351
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes
3,304
3,304
12,788
12,788
Legal settlement
—
—
420
420
Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement
—
—
356
356
Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment
—
—
(217
)
(217
)
Income tax expense effects (1)
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP net income
$
13,700
$
14,700
$
48,817
$
49,817
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.10
)
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.22
$
0.24
$
0.81
$
0.82
Diluted
$
0.21
$
0.23
$
0.77
$
0.78
Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
62,000
62,000
60,600
60,600
Diluted
64,800
64,800
63,500
63,500
(1)
Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses.