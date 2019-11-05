Five9 : Reports Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 28% to a Record $83.8 Million 0 11/05/2019 | 04:07pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 36% Growth in LTM Enterprise Subscription Revenue Fifteenth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Operating Cash Flow Raised 2019 Guidance for Both Revenue and Bottom Line Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased 28% to a record $83.8 million, compared to $65.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP gross margin was 58.8% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 59.9% for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted gross margin was 64.0% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 64.3% for the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $(1.6) million, or $(0.03) per basic share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.02) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $15.0 million, or 18.0% of revenue, compared to $12.8 million, or 19.6% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2019 was $17.7 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. “We delivered strong third quarter results. Revenue of $83.8 million grew 28% year-over-year and was driven by our Enterprise business, which delivered 36% growth in LTM Enterprise subscription revenue. More than ever before we are seeing that enterprises have learned to trust the cloud, and company leaders recognize that transforming their customer service experience is a necessity. As increasingly larger enterprises have begun to demand cloud contact centers, we have responded by hiring more engineers and scaling our team, resulting in a substantial increase in throughput and innovation. In the third quarter we maintained our strong momentum in strengthening the channel, and made excellent inroads expanding internationally. Overall, our balanced approach to growth is succeeding, and we believe the investments we have made in leadership and talent position Five9 for sustained long-term growth.” - Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9 Mike Burkland Transitions from Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board Five9 also announced that former CEO and current Executive Chairman Mike Burkland has transitioned from his role of Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board of Directors effective October 29, 2019. Mike Burkland served as CEO at Five9 for 10 years before transitioning to Executive Chairman in December of 2017, after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. “It’s extremely gratifying for me to see Five9 achieve continued success under Rowan’s leadership as CEO these last 18 months. Given my confidence in his leadership and the business performance, I’ve made the decision to transition to Chairman of the Board. I look forward to continuing to work with Rowan and the team as we work to take Five9 to even greater heights,” said Mike Burkland, Chairman of the Board, Five9. “Under Mike’s 10 years as CEO, Five9 grew from an early-stage private company to a market leading public company in the cloud contact center software market. I would like to thank Mike for his tremendous leadership here at Five9 and look forward to his continued service as Chairman of the Board,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9. Business Outlook For the full year 2019, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $321.7 to $322.7 million, up from the prior guidance range of $312.5 to $314.5 million that was previously provided on July 31, 2019. GAAP net loss in the range of $(6.8) to $(5.8) million or $(0.11) to $(0.10) per basic share, improved from the prior guidance range of $(12.0) to $(10.0) million or $(0.20) to $(0.16) per basic share, that was previously provided on July 31, 2019. Non-GAAP net income in the range of $48.8 to $49.8 million or $0.77 to $0.78 per diluted share, improved from the prior guidance range of $44.7 to $46.7 million or $0.70 to $0.73 per diluted share, that was previously provided on July 31, 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $86.0 to $87.0 million. GAAP net loss in the range of $(1.4) to $(0.4) million, or $(0.02) to $(0.01) per basic share. Non-GAAP net income in the range of $13.7 to $14.7 million, or $0.21 to $0.23 per diluted share.

Conference Call Details Five9 will discuss its third quarter 2019 results today, November 5, 2019, via teleconference at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call (ID 9015206), please dial: 800-263-0877 or 786-460-7199. An audio replay of the call will be available through November 19, 2019 by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and entering access code 9015206. A copy of this press release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K and will be posted to our web-site, prior to the conference call. A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web-site at http://investors.five9.com/. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. We calculate adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin by adding back the following items to gross profit: depreciation, intangibles amortization and stock-based compensation. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, interest (income) and other, non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees, and provision for income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, and non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees. We calculate non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes, non-recurring litigation settlement costs and related indemnification fees, and gain on sale of convertible note held for investment. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Five9 considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company’s management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company’s business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures set forth herein and attached to this release. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the statements in the quote from our Chief Executive Officer, including statements regarding Five9’s expectations for future growth, our go-to-market capabilities, our international expansion, product innovation and throughput, business momentum, and the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial projections set forth under the caption “Business Outlook,” that are based on our current expectations and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) our quarterly and annual results may fluctuate significantly, including as a result of the timing and success of new product and feature introductions by us, may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business and may result in decreases in the price of our common stock; (ii) if we are unable to attract new clients or sell additional services and functionality to our existing clients, our revenue and revenue growth will be harmed; (iii) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth, and even if we continue to grow rapidly, we may fail to manage our growth effectively; (iv) failure to adequately expand our sales force could impede our growth; (v) if we fail to manage our technical operations infrastructure, our existing clients may experience service outages, our new clients may experience delays in the deployment of our solution and we could be subject to, among other things, claims for credits or damages; (vi) security breaches and improper access to or disclosure of our data, our clients’ data, their customers’ data, or other cyber attacks on our systems, could result in litigation and regulatory risk, harm our reputation and adversely affect our business; (vii) the markets in which we participate involve numerous competitors and are highly competitive, and if we do not compete effectively, our operating results could be harmed; (viii) if our existing clients terminate their subscriptions or reduce their subscriptions and related usage, our revenues and gross margins will be harmed and we will be required to spend more money to grow our client base; (ix) our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and our failure to successfully grow and manage these relationships could harm our business; (x) we have established, and are continuing to increase, our network of master agents and resellers to sell our solution; our failure to effectively develop, manage, and maintain this network could materially harm our revenues; (xi) we sell our solution to larger organizations that require longer sales and implementation cycles and often demand more configuration and integration services or customized features and functions that we may not offer, any of which could delay or prevent these sales and harm our growth rates, business and operating results; (xii) because a significant percentage of our revenue is derived from existing clients, downturns or upturns in new sales will not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern; (xiii) we rely on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers to provide our clients and their customers with telecommunication services and connectivity to our cloud contact center software and any failure by these service providers to provide reliable services could cause us to lose clients and subject us to claims for credits or damages, among other things; (xiv) we have a history of losses and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability; (xv) the contact center software solutions market is subject to rapid technological change, and we must develop and sell incremental and new products in order to maintain and grow our business; (xvi) we may not be able to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; (xvii) failure to comply with laws and regulations could harm our business and our reputation; (xviii) we may not have sufficient cash to service our convertible senior notes and repay such notes, if required; and (xix) the other risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and readers should not unduly rely on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, including in any forward-looking statements. About Five9 Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than five billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.five9.com. FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,573 $ 81,912 Marketable investments 200,385 209,907 Accounts receivable, net 31,407 24,797 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,140 8,014 Deferred contract acquisition costs 11,947 9,372 Total current assets 375,452 334,002 Property and equipment, net 28,399 25,885 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,933 — Intangible assets, net 367 631 Goodwill 11,798 11,798 Other assets 1,100 836 Deferred contract acquisition costs — less current portion 27,975 21,514 Total assets $ 454,024 $ 394,666 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,757 $ 7,010 Accrued and other current liabilities 20,141 13,771 Operating lease liabilities 5,010 — Accrued federal fees 1,981 1,434 Sales tax liabilities 1,435 1,741 Finance lease liabilities 4,457 6,647 Deferred revenue 21,858 17,391 Total current liabilities 61,639 47,994 Convertible senior notes 206,301 196,763 Sales tax liabilities — less current portion 833 841 Operating lease liabilities — less current portion 4,530 — Finance lease liabilities — less current portion 1,516 4,509 Other long-term liabilities 1,234 1,811 Total liabilities 276,053 251,918 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 61 59 Additional paid-in capital 334,568 294,279 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 227 (93 ) Accumulated deficit (156,885 ) (151,497 ) Total stockholders’ equity 177,971 142,748 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 454,024 $ 394,666 FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Revenue $ 83,769 $ 65,304 $ 235,743 $ 185,329 Cost of revenue 34,472 26,179 96,571 75,695 Gross profit 49,297 39,125 139,172 109,634 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,665 9,582 33,022 25,721 Sales and marketing 25,014 17,818 69,965 53,208 General and administrative 12,146 10,746 35,950 29,682 Total operating expenses 48,825 38,146 138,937 108,611 Income from operations 472 979 235 1,023 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (3,486 ) (3,595 ) (10,288 ) (6,783 ) Interest income and other 1,460 1,352 4,695 1,956 Total other income (expense), net (2,026 ) (2,243 ) (5,593 ) (4,827 ) Loss before income taxes (1,554 ) (1,264 ) (5,358 ) (3,804 ) Provision for income taxes 50 41 30 150 Net loss $ (1,604 ) $ (1,305 ) $ (5,388 ) $ (3,954 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 60,781 58,454 60,074 57,790 FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,388 ) $ (3,954 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,050 7,436 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,420 — Amortization of premium on marketable investments (1,036 ) (317 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 78 81 Stock-based compensation 30,197 20,991 Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment (217 ) (312 ) Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 9,484 4,782 Others 2 74 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,677 ) (4,931 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,172 ) (2,755 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (9,035 ) (5,094 ) Other assets (264 ) 68 Accounts payable 100 307 Accrued and other current liabilities 3,522 2,575 Accrued federal fees and sales tax liability 233 366 Deferred revenue 4,391 3,910 Other liabilities (33 ) (75 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,655 23,152 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable investments (274,401 ) (203,953 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments 285,281 4,047 Purchases of property and equipment (12,776 ) (4,503 ) Proceeds from sale of convertible note held for investment 217 1,923 Net cash used in investing activities (1,679 ) (202,486 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $8,036 — 250,714 Payments for capped call transactions — (31,412 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 6,097 7,111 Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP 3,996 2,884 Repayments on revolving line of credit — (32,594 ) Payments of notes payable — (318 ) Payments of finance leases (5,408 ) (6,379 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,685 190,006 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 38,661 10,672 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 81,912 68,947 End of period $ 120,573 $ 79,619 FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 GAAP gross profit $ 49,297 $ 39,125 $ 139,172 $ 109,634 GAAP gross margin 58.8 % 59.9 % 59.0 % 59.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation 2,514 1,933 7,208 5,415 Intangibles amortization 88 88 264 264 Stock-based compensation 1,702 860 4,589 2,391 Adjusted gross profit $ 53,601 $ 42,006 $ 151,233 $ 117,704 Adjusted gross margin 64.0 % 64.3 % 64.2 % 63.5 % FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 GAAP net loss $ (1,604 ) $ (1,305 ) $ (5,388 ) $ (3,954 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 3,497 2,667 10,050 7,436 Stock-based compensation 11,075 8,869 30,197 20,991 Interest expense 3,486 3,595 10,288 6,783 Interest income and other (1,460 ) (1,352 ) (4,695 ) (1,956 ) Legal settlement — — 420 — Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement — 258 356 499 Provision for income taxes 50 41 30 150 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,044 $ 12,773 $ 41,258 $ 29,949 Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue 18.0 % 19.6 % 17.5 % 16.2 % FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Income from operations $ 472 $ 979 $ 235 $ 1,023 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 11,075 8,869 30,197 20,991 Intangibles amortization 88 117 264 349 Legal settlement — — 420 — Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement — 258 356 499 Non-GAAP operating income $ 11,635 $ 10,223 $ 31,472 $ 22,862 FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 GAAP net loss $ (1,604 ) $ (1,305 ) $ (5,388 ) $ (3,954 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 11,075 8,869 30,197 20,991 Intangibles amortization 88 117 264 349 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs — 89 — 129 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 3,250 3,049 9,484 4,782 Legal settlement — — 420 — Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement — 258 356 499 Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment — — (217 ) (352 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,809 $ 11,077 $ 35,116 $ 22,444 GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.58 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.56 $ 0.37 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted 60,781 58,454 60,074 57,790 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 60,781 58,454 60,074 57,790 Diluted 63,438 61,997 63,042 61,191 FIVE9, INC. SUMMARY OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION, DEPRECIATION AND INTANGIBLES AMORTIZATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 1,702 $ 2,514 $ 88 $ 860 $ 1,933 $ 88 Research and development 2,022 450 — 2,352 278 — Sales and marketing 3,017 2 — 1,613 1 29 General and administrative 4,334 443 — 4,044 338 — Total $ 11,075 $ 3,409 $ 88 $ 8,869 $ 2,550 $ 117 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 4,589 $ 7,208 $ 264 $ 2,391 $ 5,415 $ 264 Research and development 5,399 1,340 — 4,293 705 — Sales and marketing 8,015 4 — 4,560 4 85 General and administrative 12,194 1,234 — 9,747 963 — Total $ 30,197 $ 9,786 $ 264 $ 20,991 $ 7,087 $ 349 FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME – GUIDANCE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Low High Low High GAAP net loss $ (1,379 ) $ (379 ) $ (6,765 ) $ (5,765 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 11,688 11,688 41,884 41,884 Intangibles amortization 87 87 351 351 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 3,304 3,304 12,788 12,788 Legal settlement — — 420 420 Legal and indemnification fees related to settlement — — 356 356 Gain on sale of convertible note held for investment — — (217 ) (217 ) Income tax expense effects (1) — — — — Non-GAAP net income $ 13,700 $ 14,700 $ 48,817 $ 49,817 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.10 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.81 $ 0.82 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.77 $ 0.78 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 62,000 62,000 60,600 60,600 Diluted 64,800 64,800 63,500 63,500 (1) Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005997/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on FIVE9, INC. 04:30p FIVE9 : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:21p FIVE9, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement.. AQ 04:07p FIVE9 : Reports Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 28% to a Record $83.8 Million BU 10/31 FIVE9 : Announces Five9 Einstein Engagement Bot on Salesforce AppExchange, the W.. BU 10/29 FIVE9 : Specialized Gift Manufacturer Chooses Five9 to Deliver Exceptional Omnic.. BU 10/21 FIVE9 : Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Ser.. BU 10/16 FIVE9 : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019 BU 10/01 FIVE9 : to Host Analyst Day on November 12, 2019 BU 09/18 FIVE9 : Announces Inaugural Partner Awards at Annual CX Summit BU 08/01 FIVE9 : Announces Upcoming Conference Participation BU