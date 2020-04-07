Log in
Five9 : Within 48 Hours, Five9 Enables New Small Business COVID-19 Relief Hotline to Support Up to 30,000 Concurrent Calls

04/07/2020 | 09:09am EDT

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) the leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that the company partnered with one of the largest global telecommunications companies to stand up and host a COVID-19 financial relief hotline that is facilitating 30,000 concurrent calls.

“The coronavirus has impacted businesses unlike anything we have seen during this unprecedented time,” said Dan Burkland, Five9 President. “As businesses figure out their next steps, Five9 is proud to power initiatives to give small business owners access to vital information during these uncertain times.”

In under 48 hours, the telecommunications company integrated Five9 into their interactive voice response (IVR). When small business owners dial the hotline, the call is routed via the telecommunications provider to the Five9 cloud infrastructure where the call is then routed to leading business process outsourcers to help process small business loans and lines of credit. In this particular instance, the Five9 contact center is equipped to handle the traffic of 30,000 concurrent inbound calls.

“This quick deployment is a true testament to the reliability and rigor of the Five9 solution,” continued Burkland. “More than ever people need access to information and we are privileged to help facilitate these crucial conversations.”

For contact centers quickly looking to move to a remote workforce, Five9 has launched the Five9 FastTrack program which offers a 48 hour turnaround time to quickly migrate contact centers to the cloud and support a work from anywhere model.

To learn more about the Five9 FastTrack program, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.


© Business Wire 2020
