Five9 : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019

Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq:FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2019 ended March 31, 2019 following the close of market on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID 5680922) by dialing 888-204-4368 or 323-794-2423 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2019. An audio replay of the call will be available through May 15, 2019 by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and entering access code 5680922.

A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 platform is reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

