Five9 : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 4, 2020

Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2020 ended March 31, 2020 following the close of market on Monday, May 4, 2020. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID 6923609) by dialing 888-394-8218 or 720-452-9217 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2020. An audio replay of the call will be available through May 18, 2020 by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and entering access code 6923609.

A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

