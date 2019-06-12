Fiverr International Ltd. : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Fiverr International Ltd. (“Fiverr”), announced today the pricing of its
initial public offering of 5,263,158 ordinary shares at a public
offering price of $21.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering
will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 789,473
ordinary shares from Fiverr at the initial public offering price. The
shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on
June 13, 2019 under the ticker symbol “FVRR.”
The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 17, 2019,
subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting
as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA
Merrill Lynch and UBS Securities LLC are also acting as book-running
managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities LLC, Needham &
Company, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for
the proposed offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the
final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when
available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial
Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by
telephone at: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;
or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions,
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at:
1-800-831-9146.
A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has
been filed with, and was declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale
of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
