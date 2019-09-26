Fiverr International : Builds One-of-a-Kind Industry Store for Architects, Interior Designers, Landscape Designers and More

This announcement, together with the recent launch of the gaming and e-commerce stores, is part of one of Fiverr’s key growth strategies; catalog expansion

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, is expanding its industry store footprint with the introduction of a new store to meet commercial and residential building and design needs. From architects who need help with larger projects to individuals with a vision for their space, customers will now be able to tap into over 15 related service categories with qualified freelancers to bring their designs and plans to life. The new store introduces completely new services in architecture and interior design, landscape design, as well as specialists in the latest software tools like building information modeling (BIM).

The last decade has seen a huge boom in building and construction, from world-class buildings like the Freedom Tower in New York to the Aqua Tower in Chicago. There has also been massive growth amongst individuals using social networks like Pinterest and platforms like Houzz to bring their dream homes, gardens and office spaces to life. As a result, the global architectural services market is expected to reach $391.97 billion by 2025. The high valuation of the industry is large in part because of technological innovations and the use of advanced design software. Moreover, the adaptation and accessibility of these new technologies have helped professionals in this space find success as independent freelancers or small business owners, rather than having to work for larger firms to access the tools they need.

“With the strength and depth of these new offerings, our goal is to fundamentally change an industry that is fragmented, inefficient and unorganized,” said Yan Chelly, Head of Verticals at Fiverr. “It has been amazing to be able to bring people who are experts in technologies such as Autodesk Revit, 3D Max, and Autocad onto our platform to offer their high-quality services to this community. This dedicated store is enhancing Fiverr’s user experience to meet a growing demand for these types of services. This is a really great opportunity for Fiverr and our global community.”

The rise in new technologies and tools like parametric and 3D design software have not only raised the market cap of the industry but have fundamentally changed how work is done. Projects can now be scoped and completed more efficiently than ever before. Fiverr’s new store will give specialists who understand how to use these new technologies the opportunity to work with a global audience of high intent, professional customers - opening their services to millions of people and providing an additional revenue stream for them. It will also give businesses and agencies specializing in architecture, construction and even real estate, the opportunity to tap into this talent, on-demand.

Robyn Mulligan, independent business owner at RM Interior Concepts, an interior design visualization company that specializes in creating conceptual designs for clients, designers and contractors commented: “As a solopreneur running a business on my own, it can be challenging finding the right people with the necessary talent and proper skills to help me meet all of my client’s demands.” She continued, “As a result of the amazing people I have connected with on Fiverr, I have had the opportunity to expand my business, bolster the services I offer and take on new clientele. I would have never been able to do all of this without Fiverr’s help.”

Services that will be included in the larger store are:

BIM 3D modeling

Floor plans and 2D drawings

Architecture 3D models and rendering

Virtual staging

Landscape planning and design

Landscape 2D drawings

Diagrams and mapping

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with freelancers offering digital services in more than 250 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. Since inception, the platform has served over 5.5 million businesses and has facilitated over 50 million transactions. Fiverr's global community of freelancers spans across more than 160 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

