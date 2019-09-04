Fiverr International : Launches e-commerce Industry Store to Help the Growing Number of Businesses Selling Online

The new industry store taps into the trillion-dollar market by offering over 35 services for businesses who sell online

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today launched its second industry store, this one focused on e-commerce in order to help the growing number of businesses that are selling online. E-commerce business owners can now quickly select from a variety of services to support all their omnichannel needs.

Through the new industry store, businesses using platforms such as Shopify, Magneto, and Woocommerce can easily browse and find services including web design and development, dropshipping services and SEO. Business owners who have product lines available on marketplaces like eBay, Etsy or Amazon can select from services such as product research, photography and descriptions, Photoshop editing, and channel advisors, among others. There is also a dedicated e-commerce marketing hub to help any e-commerce business with their digital marketing needs.

“The e-commerce industry is a trillion dollar market with consistent and rapid growth1,” said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr CEO. “Yet nearly half of U.S. small businesses don’t have a website2, so there is a huge opportunity for many of these businesses to capitalize on the growing e-commerce trend. We have seen rising demand for e-commerce related services on our marketplace and the launch of a dedicated industry store allows us to address this growing market with a more verticalized experience and enable our buyers to bring their e-commerce businesses to the next level.”

This year, e-commerce sales are expected to account for 13.7 percent of retail sales worldwide3. Not only is the entire e-commerce industry booming, but in the last three to five years, there has been a significant increase in the number of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands, many of which are turning to Fiverr to support their growing business needs. The rise and popularity of these DTC brands allows small businesses to have a stake in the game against bigger players.

Caitlin Tomey, Chief Operations Officer at Naadam, a Direct-to-Consumer cashmere brand that’s making luxe knitwear more sustainable, more accessible, and more affordable commented: “As is typical with e-commerce start-ups, we have a large project pipeline and a very lean development team. Fiverr offers us a cost-effective way to quickly ramp development resources around key projects and initiatives. This allows me to continue to operate a lean team without ever having to sacrifice or de-prioritize important projects. Working with Fiverr has also given us the ability to run multiple work streams in tandem, which significantly reduces end-to-end project timelines and allows us to get more done every day.”

As more businesses enter the e-commerce world, Fiverr will be the marketplace that empowers them to take their businesses to the next level, being the go-to stop for services that meet all of their business needs.

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with freelancers offering digital services in more than 250 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. Since inception, the platform has served over 5.5 million businesses and has facilitated over 50 million transactions. Fiverr's global community of freelancers spans across more than 160 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

