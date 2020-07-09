Fiverr International : To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 5, 2020

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced it will release second quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. On that day management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at https://investors.fiverr.com/.

Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Fiverr’s Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: August 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial +1 (866) 360-3590, or +1 (412) 317-5278 for callers outside the United States and reference “Fiverr”

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.fiverr.com

Audio Replay: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, August 12, 20202, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529, or +1 (412) 317-0088 for callers outside the United States and entering the access code 10145989

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 300 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, 2.5 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

