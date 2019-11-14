Log in
Nyse

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

IL0011582033

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(FVRR)
11/13 04:02:00 pm
22.6 USD   +3.76%
07:04aFIVERR INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference
11/13FIVERR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
11/13FIVERR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
Fiverr International : to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

11/14/2019 | 07:04am EST

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, NY on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr’s investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available for 180 days following the live presentation at the same website.

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with freelancers offering digital services in more than 250 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. Since inception, the platform has served over 5.5 million businesses and has facilitated over 50 million transactions. Fiverr's global community of freelancers spans across more than 160 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 -22,2 M
Net income 2019 -34,7 M
Finance 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -20,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,75x
Capitalization 700 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 28,71  $
Last Close Price 22,60  $
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,65%
NameTitle
Micha Kaufman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hila Klein Chief Operating Officer
Ofer Katz Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Gil Sheinfeld Chief Technology Officer
Adam Ralph Fisher Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.0.00%700
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.13%475 100
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%70 454
JD.COM, INC.59.44%48 683
PINDUODUO INC.85.78%48 459
SHOPIFY INC.127.02%36 426
