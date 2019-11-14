Fiverr International : to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, NY on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr’s investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available for 180 days following the live presentation at the same website.

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses of all sizes with freelancers offering digital services in more than 250 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. Since inception, the platform has served over 5.5 million businesses and has facilitated over 50 million transactions. Fiverr's global community of freelancers spans across more than 160 countries. We invite you to visit us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005250/en/