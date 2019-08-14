Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Fjord1 ASA    FJORD   NO0010792625

FJORD1 ASA

(FJORD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 08/14 03:09:48 pm
36.5500 NOK   -2.53%
01:37pFJORD1 : Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2019 results
PU
07/02FJORD1 : Halsa-Kanestraum 2021-2030
PU
06/25FJORD1 ASA : Result of purchase order
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FJORD1 : Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2019 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 01:37pm EDT
FJORD1 - Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2019 results
14.08.2019 19:32

Fjord1 ASA will publish its second quarter 2019 results on wednesday 21 august at 08.00 am CET. The quarterly report and the presentation materials will be available on the company's web site, www.fjord1.no and www.newsweb.no. CEO Dagfinn Neteland will present the company's results at 09.00 am CET at Scandic Flesland Airport, Lønningsvegen 9, 5258 Blomsterdalen. The presentation will be held in Norwegian. For further information please contact: Dagfinn Neteland, CEO, Fjord1 ASA +47 913 71 071 or Anne-Mari Sundal Bøe, CFO, Fjord1 ASA +47 902 78 906 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Fjord1 ASA published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 17:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FJORD1 ASA
01:37pFJORD1 : Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2019 results
PU
07/02FJORD1 : Halsa-Kanestraum 2021-2030
PU
06/25FJORD1 ASA : Result of purchase order
PU
06/24FJORD1 ASA : Received order to purchase shares
PU
06/23FJORD1 : Notification of trade - shares handed out to employees under establishe..
PU
06/21FJORD1 : FJORD - Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
06/19FJORD1 : FJORD - Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
06/18FJORD1 : Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
06/17FJORD1 : FJORD - Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
06/14FJORD1 : Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 628 M
EBIT 2019 497 M
Net income 2019 290 M
Debt 2019 4 940 M
Yield 2019 5,71%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,39x
EV / Sales2019 3,30x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
Capitalization 3 746 M
Chart FJORD1 ASA
Duration : Period :
Fjord1 ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FJORD1 ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 51,33  NOK
Last Close Price 37,50  NOK
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dagfinn Neteland Chief Executive Officer
Vegard Sævik Chairman
Andrè Høyset Chief Operational Officer
Anne-Mari Sundal Bøe Chief Financial Officer
Deon Mortensen Chief Technology Officer & Security Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FJORD1 ASA-12.79%421
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-7.90%38 648
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED11.53%36 049
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY4.08%35 764
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY14.34%16 031
TOKYU CORP7.88%10 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group