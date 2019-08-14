FJORD1 : Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2019 results

14.08.2019 19:32

Fjord1 ASA will publish its second quarter 2019 results on wednesday 21 august at 08.00 am CET. The quarterly report and the presentation materials will be available on the company's web site, www.fjord1.no and www.newsweb.no. CEO Dagfinn Neteland will present the company's results at 09.00 am CET at Scandic Flesland Airport, Lønningsvegen 9, 5258 Blomsterdalen. The presentation will be held in Norwegian. For further information please contact: Dagfinn Neteland, CEO, Fjord1 ASA +47 913 71 071 or Anne-Mari Sundal Bøe, CFO, Fjord1 ASA +47 902 78 906 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.