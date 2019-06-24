Log in
Fjord1 ASA: Received order to purchase shares

06/24/2019 | 11:40am EDT
Fjord1 ASA: Received order to purchase shares
24.06.2019 16:43

Fearnley Securities has received an order from a financial investor to explore the opportunity to buy a block of shares corresponding to a minimum of 3% and a maximum of up to 5% of the shares outstanding in Fjord1 ASA. The price per share will be set based on a bookbuilding process carried out by Fearnley Securities. Completion of the order is dependent on a sufficient number of shares being tendered at a price being deemed acceptable by the investor. The tendering process will commence as of publication of this notice and expire on 25 June 2019 at 08:30 CET, with the opportunity to be closed earlier or be extended. If sales orders for more than the ordered shares are received, some or all sales orders may be reduced at the sole discretion of the investor. If sales orders for less than the purchase order are received, the investor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to purchase fewer shares or no shares at all. Shareholders who wish to sell shares should contact Fearnley Securities.

Disclaimer

Fjord1 ASA published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 15:39:09 UTC
