Fjord1 ASA: Result of purchase order

25.06.2019 08:42

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 24 June 2019 regarding a conditional purchase order for Fjord1 ASA shares. The order has been completed through the acquisition of 3 150 000 shares at NOK 41 per share. Settlement with selling shareholders who tendered shares under the purchase order will take place on 27 June 2019 through Fearnley Securities.