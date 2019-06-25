Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Fjord1 ASA    FJORD   NO0010792625

FJORD1 ASA

(FJORD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fjord1 ASA: Result of purchase order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 04:07am EDT
Fjord1 ASA: Result of purchase order
25.06.2019 08:42

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 24 June 2019 regarding a conditional purchase order for Fjord1 ASA shares. The order has been completed through the acquisition of 3 150 000 shares at NOK 41 per share. Settlement with selling shareholders who tendered shares under the purchase order will take place on 27 June 2019 through Fearnley Securities.

Disclaimer

Fjord1 ASA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FJORD1 ASA
04:07aFJORD1 ASA : Result of purchase order
PU
06/24FJORD1 ASA : Received order to purchase shares
PU
06/23FJORD1 : Notification of trade - shares handed out to employees under establishe..
PU
06/21FJORD1 : FJORD - Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
06/19FJORD1 : FJORD - Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
06/18FJORD1 : Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
06/17FJORD1 : FJORD - Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
06/14FJORD1 : Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
06/13FJORD1 : FJORD - Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
06/13FJORD1 : Notification of trade - Share purchase program CORRECTION TD 12th June
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 722 M
EBIT 2019 472 M
Net income 2019 297 M
Debt 2019 4 615 M
Yield 2019 6,01%
P/E ratio 2019 13,98
P/E ratio 2020 9,34
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capitalization 3 600 M
Chart FJORD1 ASA
Duration : Period :
Fjord1 ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FJORD1 ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 48,0  NOK
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dagfinn Neteland Chief Executive Officer
Vegard Sævik Chairman
Andrè Høyset Chief Operational Officer
Anne-Mari Sundal Bøe Chief Financial Officer
Deon Mortensen Chief Technology Officer & Security Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FJORD1 ASA-16.28%397
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-2.15%43 678
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED24.76%37 520
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY4.44%36 765
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY12.05%15 216
TOKYU CORP9.42%11 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About