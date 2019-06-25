Fjord1 ASA: Result of purchase order
25.06.2019 08:42
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 24 June 2019 regarding a conditional purchase order for Fjord1 ASA shares. The order has been completed through the acquisition of 3 150 000 shares at NOK 41 per share. Settlement with selling shareholders who tendered shares under the purchase order will take place on 27 June 2019 through Fearnley Securities.
Disclaimer
Fjord1 ASA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:06:01 UTC