Fjord1 : Notification of trade - Share purchase program

Notification of trade - Share purchase program
14.06.2019 17:01
In connection with FJORD's announced share purchase program for employees, the company has purchased 16000 shares at an average price of NOK 37,5084 per share on June 14th 2019. After this transaction, the company holds 42.597 shares to be distributed to employees.
Disclaimer
Fjord1 ASA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:13:08 UTC