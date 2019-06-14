Log in
FJORD1 ASA    FJORD   NO0010792625

FJORD1 ASA

(FJORD)
Company 
News

Fjord1 : Notification of trade - Share purchase program

0
06/14/2019
Notification of trade - Share purchase program
14.06.2019 17:01

In connection with FJORD's announced share purchase program for employees, the company has purchased 16000 shares at an average price of NOK 37,5084 per share on June 14th 2019. After this transaction, the company holds 42.597 shares to be distributed to employees.

Disclaimer

Fjord1 ASA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:13:08 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 722 M
EBIT 2019 492 M
Net income 2019 322 M
Debt 2019 4 598 M
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 12,97
P/E ratio 2020 9,47
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
Capitalization 3 670 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 48,0  NOK
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dagfinn Neteland Chief Executive Officer
Vegard Sævik Chairman
Andrè Høyset Chief Operational Officer
Anne-Mari Sundal Bøe Chief Financial Officer
Deon Mortensen Chief Technology Officer & Security Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FJORD1 ASA-15.12%397
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-0.88%43 678
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED18.45%37 520
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY7.03%36 765
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY12.66%15 216
TOKYU CORP9.87%11 391
