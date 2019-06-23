Fjord1 : Notification of trade - shares handed out to employees under established bonus scheme.

23.06.2019 22:38

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 7 June 2019, in which it was disclosed that the company initiated a share buy-back programme, and that shares acquired under the programme will be transferred to employees through a bonus scheme for leading employees. Fjord1 has completed the share buy-back programme. The company has total bought 100 000 own shares at an average price of NOK 37,1509 per share. After the transfer, Fjord1 owns 106 840 shares in Fjord1. For further information, please contact: Dagfinn Neteland, CEO, Fjord1 ASA +47 913 71 071 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.