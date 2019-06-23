Log in
FJORD1 ASA

(FJORD)
Fjord1 : Notification of trade - shares handed out to employees under established bonus scheme.

06/23/2019 | 05:00pm EDT
Notification of trade - shares handed out to employees under established bonus scheme.
23.06.2019 22:38

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 7 June 2019, in which it was disclosed that the company initiated a share buy-back programme, and that shares acquired under the programme will be transferred to employees through a bonus scheme for leading employees. Fjord1 has completed the share buy-back programme. The company has total bought 100 000 own shares at an average price of NOK 37,1509 per share. After the transfer, Fjord1 owns 106 840 shares in Fjord1. For further information, please contact: Dagfinn Neteland, CEO, Fjord1 ASA +47 913 71 071 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Fjord1 ASA published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 20:59:02 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 722 M
EBIT 2019 492 M
Net income 2019 322 M
Debt 2019 4 598 M
Yield 2019 5,93%
P/E ratio 2019 12,90
P/E ratio 2020 9,42
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
Capitalization 3 650 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dagfinn Neteland Chief Executive Officer
Vegard Sævik Chairman
Andrè Høyset Chief Operational Officer
Anne-Mari Sundal Bøe Chief Financial Officer
Deon Mortensen Chief Technology Officer & Security Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FJORD1 ASA-17.44%397
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-2.15%43 678
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED24.76%37 520
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY4.44%36 765
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY12.05%15 216
TOKYU CORP9.42%11 391
