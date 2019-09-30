Log in
FJORD1 ASA

(FJORD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/30 10:22:40 am
36.8 NOK   +1.10%
05:08pFJORD1 : Primary insider notification
PU
08/21FJORD1 : second quarter and first half 2019 results
PU
08/14FJORD1 : Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2019 results
PU
Fjord1 : Primary insider notification

09/30/2019 | 05:08pm EDT
Primary insider notification
30.09.2019 23:00

Primary insider Dagfinn Neteland, CEO, has on 30 September 2019 bought 16 438 shares in Fjord1 ASA at a price of NOK 36.5 per share. The shares have been transfered from Fjord1 pursuant to the company's bonus scheme for leading employees. After this transaction Dagfinn Neteland controls a total of 59 988 shares in Fjord1 ASA. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Fjord1 ASA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 21:07:05 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 634 M
EBIT 2019 443 M
Net income 2019 257 M
Debt 2019 5 567 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 3 696 M
Chart FJORD1 ASA
Duration : Period :
Fjord1 ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FJORD1 ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 47,00  NOK
Last Close Price 37,00  NOK
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dagfinn Neteland Chief Executive Officer
Vegard Sævik Chairman
Andrè Høyset Chief Operational Officer
Anne-Mari Sundal Bøe Chief Financial Officer
Deon Mortensen Chief Technology Officer & Security Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FJORD1 ASA-15.35%401
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-0.22%41 211
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY8.42%36 659
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED7.65%34 828
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY19.18%16 454
TOKYU CORP16.51%11 549
