Fjord1 : Primary insider notification

Primary insider notification
30.09.2019 23:00
Primary insider Dagfinn Neteland, CEO, has on 30 September 2019 bought 16 438 shares in Fjord1 ASA at a price of NOK 36.5 per share. The shares have been transfered from Fjord1 pursuant to the company's bonus scheme for leading employees. After this transaction Dagfinn Neteland controls a total of 59 988 shares in Fjord1 ASA. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
