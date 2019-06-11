Log in
Fjord1 : has initiated share buy-back programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 07:08am EDT
Fjord1 has initiated share buy-back programme
11.06.2019 12:30

On 14 May 2019, the annual general meeting of Fjord1 ASA ('Fjord1') resolved to authorise the board of directors to acquire own shares in the company. Pursuant to the resolution, Fjord1 may acquire up to 4,000,000 own shares, with a maximum aggregate nominal value of NOK 10,000,000. The maximum and the minimum amount which may be paid per share are NOK 100 and NOK 2.50, respectively. The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2020, however, no longer than to 30 June 2020. The board of directors of Fjord1 has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme on the basis of this authority. Shares acquired under the programme will be sold to employees of the company pursuant to the established share plan for employees. More information about the scheme is given in the Fjord1 guidelines for the remuneration of senior executives presented to and resolved by the annual general meeting on 14 May 2019. The maximum number of shares which may be acquired in the market for distribution to the employees will be 100,000 shares. The shares will, unless otherwise announced, be acquired during the period 12.06 - 29.06 2019. Fjord1 has engaged Nordea Markets to carry out the share repurchase programme on its behalf. For further information, please contact: Dagfinn Neteland, CEO, Fjord1 ASA +47 913 71 071 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Fjord1 ASA published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 11:07:09 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 722 M
EBIT 2019 492 M
Net income 2019 322 M
Debt 2019 4 598 M
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 12,97
P/E ratio 2020 9,47
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
Capitalization 3 670 M
Chart FJORD1 ASA
Duration : Period :
Fjord1 ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FJORD1 ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 48,0  NOK
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dagfinn Neteland Chief Executive Officer
Vegard Sævik Chairman
Andrè Høyset Chief Operational Officer
Anne-Mari Sundal Bøe Chief Financial Officer
Deon Mortensen Chief Technology Officer & Security Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FJORD1 ASA-14.65%397
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY1.56%43 678
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED17.60%37 520
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY9.15%36 765
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY13.67%15 216
TOKYU CORP11.17%11 391
Categories
