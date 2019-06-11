Fjord1 : has initiated share buy-back programme

11.06.2019 12:30

On 14 May 2019, the annual general meeting of Fjord1 ASA ('Fjord1') resolved to authorise the board of directors to acquire own shares in the company. Pursuant to the resolution, Fjord1 may acquire up to 4,000,000 own shares, with a maximum aggregate nominal value of NOK 10,000,000. The maximum and the minimum amount which may be paid per share are NOK 100 and NOK 2.50, respectively. The authorisation is valid until the annual general meeting in 2020, however, no longer than to 30 June 2020. The board of directors of Fjord1 has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme on the basis of this authority. Shares acquired under the programme will be sold to employees of the company pursuant to the established share plan for employees. More information about the scheme is given in the Fjord1 guidelines for the remuneration of senior executives presented to and resolved by the annual general meeting on 14 May 2019. The maximum number of shares which may be acquired in the market for distribution to the employees will be 100,000 shares. The shares will, unless otherwise announced, be acquired during the period 12.06 - 29.06 2019. Fjord1 has engaged Nordea Markets to carry out the share repurchase programme on its behalf. For further information, please contact: Dagfinn Neteland, CEO, Fjord1 ASA +47 913 71 071 This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.