02/17/2020 | 02:32am EST
Fjordkraft Holding ASA: Grant of share options
Reference is made to the long-term incentive program for key employees that was established by the Board of Directors on 10 December 2018 and confirmed by the General Assembly on 14 May 2019. On 12 February 2020, the Board of Directors approved the grant of 310,000 additional options to key employees for 2023. The program is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. If the Annual General Meeting does not approve the program, a cash settlement of the options contracts will be provided to the employees. The following primary insiders have been granted options: Rolf Barmen: 40,000 options, now holding a total of 41,052 shares and 160,000 options Birte Strander: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 27,766 shares and 80,000 options Arnstein Flaskerud: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 22,260 shares and 80,000 options Jeanne Tjomsland: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 18,678 shares and 80,000 options Alf Kåre Hjartnes: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 8,833 shares and 80,000 options Roger Finnanger: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 483 shares and 80,000 options Solfrid Aase: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 7,456 shares and 80,000 options Christian Kalvenes: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 483 shares and 80,000 options Solfrid Fluge Andersen: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 80,000 options Ole Johan Langenes: 10,000 options, now holding a total of 6,450 shares and 40,000 options Morten Opdal: 10,000 options, now holding a total of 3,081 shares and 40,000 options The options have a strike price of NOK 68, which was the share price on the grant day. The options granted vest on 15 February 2023. The total number of options outstanding after the new program is 1,240,000. For queries, please contact: Per Axel Koch, Chairman, +47 481 20 000 Rolf Barmen, CEO, +47 900 80 950

Disclaimer

Fjordkraft Holding ASA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:31:08 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 4 978 M
EBIT 2020 500 M
Net income 2020 393 M
Finance 2020 688 M
Yield 2020 4,18%
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
EV / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 7 994 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Jørgen Barmen President & Chief Executive Officer
Alf-Kåre Hjartnes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ole Johan Langenes Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Birthe Iren Grotle Deputy Chairman
Svein Kåre Grønås Director
