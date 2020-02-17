Fjordkraft Holding ASA: Grant of share options

Reference is made to the long-term incentive program for key employees that was established by the Board of Directors on 10 December 2018 and confirmed by the General Assembly on 14 May 2019. On 12 February 2020, the Board of Directors approved the grant of 310,000 additional options to key employees for 2023. The program is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. If the Annual General Meeting does not approve the program, a cash settlement of the options contracts will be provided to the employees. The following primary insiders have been granted options: Rolf Barmen: 40,000 options, now holding a total of 41,052 shares and 160,000 options Birte Strander: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 27,766 shares and 80,000 options Arnstein Flaskerud: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 22,260 shares and 80,000 options Jeanne Tjomsland: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 18,678 shares and 80,000 options Alf Kåre Hjartnes: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 8,833 shares and 80,000 options Roger Finnanger: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 483 shares and 80,000 options Solfrid Aase: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 7,456 shares and 80,000 options Christian Kalvenes: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 483 shares and 80,000 options Solfrid Fluge Andersen: 20,000 options, now holding a total of 80,000 options Ole Johan Langenes: 10,000 options, now holding a total of 6,450 shares and 40,000 options Morten Opdal: 10,000 options, now holding a total of 3,081 shares and 40,000 options The options have a strike price of NOK 68, which was the share price on the grant day. The options granted vest on 15 February 2023. The total number of options outstanding after the new program is 1,240,000. For queries, please contact: Per Axel Koch, Chairman, +47 481 20 000 Rolf Barmen, CEO, +47 900 80 950

