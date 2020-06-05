Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Fjordland Exploration Inc.    FEX   CA33833E2024

FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC.

(FEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fjordland Receives TSX-V Approval to Complete Acquisition of North Thompson Nickel Project Option with CanAlaska / Grants Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2020) -  Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the option agreement with CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. whereby Fjordland can earn up to an 80% interest in CanAlaska's 100%-owned North Thompson Nickel Project in Manitoba, Canada (see news release #20-02 dated May 5, 2020). Fjordland reports it has issued 1,000,000 common shares and paid $25,000 to CanAlaska under the terms of the agreement. The shares have a four month hold period and may not be traded until September 29, 2020.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., a technical consultant to the Company, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

Stock Option Grants
The board of directors reports it has accepted the recommendations of the Compensation Committee and has granted 2,225,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and contractors of the Company under its stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.07 per share and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.
Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large scale potentially economic deposits located in Canada.

Fjordland has been actively exploring the Pants Lake Intrusive in collaboration with High Power Exploration and Commander Resources. The target is a Ni-Cu-Co deposit analogous to the nearby Voisey's Bay deposit some 80 km to the north.

Fjordland has an option from CanAlaska Uranium Ltd to earn an 80% interest in two large claim groups located 20 km. north of Vale's long-life Thompson mine located in northern Manitoba. The properties are considered prospective for Ni-Cu-Co-PGE magmatic sulphide mineralization analogous to the deposits hosting the operating mine. Recent detailed due diligence focused on state-of-the-art reprocessing of CanAlaska's historic VTEM survey data confirmed the presence of several robust near surface targets which are scheduled to be drilled. For further information visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Richard C. Atkinson"

Richard C. Atkinson, P.Eng.
President & CEO

For further information, please call: FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC.
Richard C. Atkinson, President and CEO 1-604-805-3232
info@fjordlandex.com www.fjordlandex.com

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57380


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC.
05:50pFjordland Receives TSX-V Approval to Complete Acquisition of North Thompson N..
NE
05/05Fjordland Executes Thompson Nickel Option with CanAlaska Uranium
NE
02/26Fjordland and CanAlaska Announce Agreement to Explore North Thompson Nickel P..
NE
2019Fjordland Exploration Announces South Voisey's Bay Project Update
NE
2019Fjordland Engages Investor Relations Consultant
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,22 M -0,16 M -0,16 M
Net cash 2019 0,67 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,81x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,34 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Fjordland Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Collier Atkinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia P. Tanaka Chief Financial Officer
Victor A. Tanaka Independent Director
Peter Krag-Hansen Independent Director
Garen Ross McDonald Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC.75.00%2
BHP GROUP-6.65%118 551
RIO TINTO PLC-0.73%95 371
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-18.07%27 651
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.56%17 931
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC25.27%8 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group