Flagship Investments : Chairman's Address to Shareholders – November 2019

Chairman's Address - Annual General Meeting

8 November 2019

Ladies and Gentlemen, I welcome you to the 22nd Annual General Meeting of our Company.

I am pleased to present the Chairman's Report of Flagship Investments Limited for the 2018-19 Financial Year.

THE YEAR IN REVIEW

At the commencement of the financial year, we believed that FY19 returns would be modest. Upon reflection, however, we did not anticipate the volatility that has occurred throughout the last 12 months. After a flat start to the financial year, the All Ordinaries Index dropped 9.7% in the second quarter (resulting in a 7.4% decrease over the calendar year), before recovering again by the end of the third quarter. Key themes from FY18 continued throughout the financial year; namely, ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, and the fallout from the Banking Royal Commission (until the report was released in February 2019). The Australian equities market was delicately poised as the Federal Election loomed and then reacted confidently as the country resumed a "business as usual" approach following it.

Our portfolio, which continues to have a small to mid-cap bias, performed well and returned 16.7% over the 12-month period. There is growing rhetoric that the price gap between perceived short-term overperforming stocks versus long-term performing stocks is widening. This does allow for some opportunities but equally devalues our portfolio in the short term.

THE MARKET OUTLOOK

The opportunities in the new financial year remain uncertain. Domestic monetary policy and government tax cuts could fuel the local economy while the New York Fed's indicator on potential recession at 33% is at its highest since the GFC. The optimism or otherwise towards the economic outlook is as long lasting as the latest survey inputs. As business, consumers and markets react to threats - real or imagined - the task at hand requires a disciplined and patient commitment to the investment process.

DIVIDEND

Our portfolio of investments has performed very well over the last 12 months and, in keeping with our conservative approach to dividend declaration, the Directors have decided to approve a final dividend for the year of 4.25 cents per share. It represents an overall dividend for the year of 8.25 cents per share.

The FY19 dividends are fully franked and fully attributable to LIC capital gains (please refer to Note 15 of the Financial Statements for additional commentary).