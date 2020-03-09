Log in
FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED FSI AU000000FSI7

FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(FSI)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/09
1.68 AUD   -7.95%
04:13aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Change in Director's Interest Notice
PU
03:43aFLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS : Change of Substantial Holding
PU
02/20FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Flagship Investments : Change in Director's Interest Notice

03/09/2020 | 04:13am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity FLAGSHIP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

ABN 99 080 135 913

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Emmanuel Clive Pohl

Date of last notice

06 February 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

  • Power of Attorney provided to E C Pohl by a number of shareholders to manage their shareholdings.
  • Director of a funds management company with a Power of Attorney provided to E C Pohl.

Date of change

06 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

7,658,006

Indirect

2,477,024

TOTAL

10,135,030

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid

Number acquired

Direct

0

Indirect

25,310

TOTAL

25,310

Number disposed

Direct

0

Indirect

0

TOTAL

0

Value/Consideration

$49,693.41

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

7,658,006

Indirect

2,502,334

TOTAL

10,160,340

Nature of change

POA Shareholders received allocation under DRP.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

NO

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Flagship Investments Limited published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 08:12:02 UTC
