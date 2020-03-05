Log in
Britain's John Lewis could 'modernise' Never Knowingly Undersold price pledge

03/05/2020

The new chairman of British retailer John Lewis said its Never Knowingly Undersold price pledge could be "modernised" after a strategic review.

Sharon White, former head of UK telecoms and media regulator Ofcom who succeeded Charlie Mayfield last month, launched a review on Thursday as the department stores and supermarkets group reported a 23% drop in annual profit, a third straight fall.

"The review will be looking at how we keep to a really strong, value proposition," she said when asked by reporters if the Never Knowingly Undersold pledge to match rivals' prices was sustainable.

"We've had fair value as part of our proposition for almost 100 years and fair value will continue to be part of our proposition going forward, whether that's in a more modernised form or not."

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 594 M
EBIT 2020 297 M
Net income 2020 217 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,57%
P/E ratio 2020 9,18x
P/E ratio 2021 8,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,31x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,09x
Capitalization 1 968 M
Chart FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 40,71  $
Last Close Price 34,73  $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro P. DiNello President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Lee Matthew Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James K. Ciroli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jay J. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.-9.20%1 866
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.10%359 532
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%270 312
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.39%242 217
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%207 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-24.67%166 168
