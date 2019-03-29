Log in
Flagstar Bancorp : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

03/29/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

TROY, Mich., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) today released instructions for its first quarter 2019 earnings call, which will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss Flagstar's first quarter 2019 financial results, which will be released at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on April 23, 2019.

To join the call, please dial (800) 289-0438 toll free or (786) 789-4783 and use passcode 9789633. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820, and using passcode 9789633.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com, where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

For more information about the call, please contact Kenneth M. Schellenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations, at (248) 312-5741.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is an $18.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage loans, handling payments and record keeping for $175 billion of home loans representing nearly 827,000 borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Analyst Contact:   
Kenneth M. Schellenberg  
VP, Investor Relations  
(248) 312-5741

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-announces-first-quarter-2019-earnings-call-300821116.html

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
