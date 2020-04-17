Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.    FBC

FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.

(FBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flagstar Bancorp : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

TROY, Mich., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) today released instructions for its first quarter 2020 earnings call, which will be held Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss Flagstar's first quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on April 28, 2020.

To join the call, please dial (866) 575-6539 toll free or (323) 794-2551 and use passcode 2135884. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820, and using passcode 2135884.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com, where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

For more information about the call, please contact Kenneth M. Schellenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations, at (248) 312-5741.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $23.3 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $228 billion of loans representing nearly 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Analyst Contact:
Kenneth M. Schellenberg
VP, Investor Relations
(248) 312-5741

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-announces-first-quarter-2020-earnings-call-301042985.html

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.
04:31pFLAGSTAR BANCORP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
PR
03/05Transforming Britain's John Lewis could take five years, new boss warns
RE
03/05Britain's John Lewis could 'modernise' Never Knowingly Undersold price pledge
RE
02/28FLAGSTAR BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/28FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/18MONEYSUPERMARKET COM : starts search for new CEO - Sky News
RE
01/28FLAGSTAR BANCORP : Bank Launches "The Human Interest Rate" Campaign
PR
01/28Britain's John Lewis to cease weekly sales reports
RE
01/28FLAGSTAR BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group