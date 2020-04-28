Log in
Flagstar Bancorp : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 per share

04/28/2020 | 06:01am EDT

TROY, Mich., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2020.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $26.8 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $225 billion of loans representing nearly 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (flagstar.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (sec.gov). Other than as required under United States securities laws, Flagstar Bancorp does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

For further information
ANALYSTS: Ken Schellenberg, Investor Relations, (248) 312-5741
MEDIA:  Susan Bergesen, Corporate Communications, (248) 312-6237

For more information, contact:               
Kenneth Schellenberg 
FBCInvestorRelations@flagstar.com
(248) 312-5741

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-bancorp-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-per-share-301048014.html

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
