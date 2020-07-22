Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund : FLC Announces August, September and October Dividends

PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP ANNOUNCE INCREASED AUGUST, SEPTEMBER and OCTOBER DIVIDENDS

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - July 22, 2020

The Boards of Directors of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFD),

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFO), Flaherty &

Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FFC), Flaherty & Crumrine Total

Return Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FLC) and Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Incorporated (NYSE: DFP) today announced that they have declared per share dividends for August, September and October, 2020 as follows:

August September October PFD $0.086 $0.086 $0.086 PFO $0.068 $0.068 $0.068 FFC $0.129 $0.129 $0.129 FLC $0.132 $0.132 $0.132 DFP $0.165 $0.165 $0.165 Payment Date August 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 30, 2020 Record Date August 24, 2020 September 23, 2020 October 23, 2020 Ex-Dividend Date August 21, 2020 September 22, 2020 October 22, 2020

Each of these new dividends represents an increase from April's dividend of +10.3% for PFD, +7.1% for PFO, +9.3% for FFC, +9.1% for FLC and +9.6% for DFP.

R. Eric Chadwick, Chairman of the Board of each fund, said "In response to COVID-19, the Federal Reserve has taken unprecedented steps to improve financial conditions, and the fed funds target rate remains at 0- 0.25%. This move lower in all short-term rates has caused leverage expense to decline from an average of about 3.1% in 2019 to about 1.0% most recently, while leverage balances have remained unchanged. As a result, like our last dividend increase for May, we have adjusted dividend rates higher to better reflect projected annual net income available for distribution to common shareholders. While we recognize that the risks and impact of the pandemic are unknown, we nonetheless remain cautiously optimistic on the preferred and contingent capital securities markets, especially from the viewpoint of long-term income investors."