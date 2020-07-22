Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc.    FLC

FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FUND IN

(FLC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund : FLC Announces August, September and October Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP ANNOUNCE INCREASED AUGUST, SEPTEMBER and OCTOBER DIVIDENDS

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - July 22, 2020

The Boards of Directors of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFD),

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incorporated (NYSE: PFO), Flaherty &

Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FFC), Flaherty & Crumrine Total

Return Fund Incorporated (NYSE: FLC) and Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Incorporated (NYSE: DFP) today announced that they have declared per share dividends for August, September and October, 2020 as follows:

August

September

October

PFD

$0.086

$0.086

$0.086

PFO

$0.068

$0.068

$0.068

FFC

$0.129

$0.129

$0.129

FLC

$0.132

$0.132

$0.132

DFP

$0.165

$0.165

$0.165

Payment Date

August 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Record Date

August 24, 2020

September 23, 2020

October 23, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date

August 21, 2020

September 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Each of these new dividends represents an increase from April's dividend of +10.3% for PFD, +7.1% for PFO, +9.3% for FFC, +9.1% for FLC and +9.6% for DFP.

R. Eric Chadwick, Chairman of the Board of each fund, said "In response to COVID-19, the Federal Reserve has taken unprecedented steps to improve financial conditions, and the fed funds target rate remains at 0- 0.25%. This move lower in all short-term rates has caused leverage expense to decline from an average of about 3.1% in 2019 to about 1.0% most recently, while leverage balances have remained unchanged. As a result, like our last dividend increase for May, we have adjusted dividend rates higher to better reflect projected annual net income available for distribution to common shareholders. While we recognize that the risks and impact of the pandemic are unknown, we nonetheless remain cautiously optimistic on the preferred and contingent capital securities markets, especially from the viewpoint of long-term income investors."

The tax breakdown of all 2020 distributions will be available early in 2021, but at this point the funds anticipate that the dividends detailed above will consist of net investment income and not capital gains or return of capital.

Website: www.preferredincome.com

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. An investor should consider the fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located under the "SEC Filings and News" section of the funds' website, www.preferredincome.com. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon a fund's investment performance during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. A distribution rate that is largely comprised of sources other than income may not be reflective of a fund's performance.

PFD, PFO and FFC invest primarily in preferred and other- income producing securities with an investment objective of high current income consistent with preservation of capital. FLC invests primarily in preferred and other income-producing securities with a primary investment objective of high current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. DFP invests primarily in preferred and other income-producing securities with an investment objective of total return, with an emphasis on high current income. PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP are managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated, an independent investment adviser which was founded in 1983 to specialize in the management of portfolios of preferred and related income-producing securities.

Contact:

Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated

Chad Conwell, 626-795-7300

Disclaimer

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 21:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL
05:36pFLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FUN : FLC Announces August, September and Octob..
PU
05/25FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FUN : & Crumrine First Quarter 2020 US Economic..
PU
04/24FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FUN : FLC Announces May, June and July Dividend..
PU
2017FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FD : DFP, FFC and FLC Announce New Regular Mont..
BU
2015FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FD : & Crumrine Announces Donald Crumrine's Ret..
BU
2015FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FD : & Crumrine Announces Robert Ettinger's Ret..
BU
2015FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FD : DFP, FFC and FLC Announce Results of Annua..
BU
2013FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FD : DFP Announces Increased Regular Monthly D..
BU
2013FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE/CLAYMORE TOTAL R : FFC and FLC Announce Completed Name Chang..
BU
2013FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE/CLAYMORE TOTAL R : FFC and FLC Announce Name Change and Appo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19,1 M - -
Net income 2019 39,9 M - -
Net Debt 2019 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,52x
Yield 2019 6,24%
Capitalization 206 M 206 M -
EV / Sales 2018 14,8x
EV / Sales 2019 17,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 20,61 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Eric Chadwick Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford Sydenham Stone Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
David Gale Independent Director
Morgan Gust Lead Independent Director
Karen H. Hogan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.-7.54%206
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.52%5 870
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.16%3 346
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.55%2 482
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-35.19%2 000
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-36.79%1 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group