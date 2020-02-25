Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Connect  >  Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.    6865   CNE100002375

FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.

(6865)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flat Glass : ANNOUNCEMENT APPROVAL ON APPLICATION FOR PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS BY CSRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

福 萊 特 玻 璃 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6865)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL ON APPLICATION FOR PUBLIC ISSUANCE

OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS BY CSRC

Reference is made to the announcements of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 19 April 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposed issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specified.

The proposal in relation to the public issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds was considered and approved at the 2018 annual general meeting, the 2019 first A shareholders class meeting, and the 2019 first H shareholders class meeting of the Company held on 24 June 2019.

The Company received the Approval of the Public Issuance of Convertible Corporate Bonds of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (CSRC Approval [2020] No.294) (the "Approval") issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") recently, which sets out the following:

  1. The Company's public issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds in an aggregate par value of RMB1.45 billion with a term of six years is approved;
  2. The issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds shall be carried out strictly in accordance with the offering document and the issuance announcement submitted to the CSRC;
  3. The Approval shall be valid for 12 months from the date of Approval; and

1

4. If any significant event occurs to the Company during the period from the date of the Approval to the completion of the issuance of the A Share Convertible Bonds, the Company shall promptly report to the CSRC and deal with it in accordance with relevant regulations.

By order of the Board

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.

Ruan Hongliang

Chairman

Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, 25 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ruan Hongliang, Ms. Jiang Jinhua, Mr. Wei Yezhong and Mr. Shen Qifu, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cui Xiaozhong, Ms. Hua Fulan and Mr. Ng Ki Hung.

2

Disclaimer

Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:08:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.
04:09aFLAT GLASS : Announcement approval on application for public issuance of a share..
PU
2019FLAT GLASS : Continuing connected transaction tenancy agreement
PU
2019FLAT GLASS : Payment date of 2019 interim dividend
PU
2019FLAT GLASS : Poll results of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
2019FLAT GLASS : Supplemental circular to the 2019 first extraordinary general meeti..
PU
2019FLAT GLASS : Revised form of proxy for the 2019 first egm to be held on 26 novem..
PU
2019FLAT GLASS : Supplemental notice of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
2019FLAT GLASS : Proposed amendments to articles of association
PU
2019FLAT GLASS : Voluntary announcement - increase of shareholding in the company by..
PU
2019FLAT GLASS : Third quarterly report for the nine months ended 30 september 2019
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 4 815 M
EBIT 2019 915 M
Net income 2019 713 M
Debt 2019 999 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,66x
EV / Sales2020 4,33x
Capitalization 26 263 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,99  CNY
Last Close Price 6,51  CNY
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Liang Ruan Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Wen Rong Zheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ze Yun Ruan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jin Hua Jiang Deputy Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Ye Zhong Wei Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%3 735
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.111.48%6 807
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.42.63%6 593
SUNRUN INC.60.25%2 613
SUNPOWER CORPORATION27.44%1 674
VIVINT SOLAR, INC.61.98%1 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group