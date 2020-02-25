Flat Glass : ANNOUNCEMENT APPROVAL ON APPLICATION FOR PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS BY CSRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

福 萊 特 玻 璃 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6865)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL ON APPLICATION FOR PUBLIC ISSUANCE

OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS BY CSRC

Reference is made to the announcements of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 19 April 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposed issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specified.

The proposal in relation to the public issuance of A Share Convertible Bonds was considered and approved at the 2018 annual general meeting, the 2019 first A shareholders class meeting, and the 2019 first H shareholders class meeting of the Company held on 24 June 2019.

The Company received the Approval of the Public Issuance of Convertible Corporate Bonds of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (CSRC Approval [2020] No.294) (the "Approval") issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") recently, which sets out the following: