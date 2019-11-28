Flat Glass : PAYMENT DATE OF 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND
福 萊 特 玻 璃 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6865)
PAYMENT DATE OF 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Reference is made to the interim results announcement (the "Announcement") of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 26 August 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 11 October 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the 2019 Interim Dividend, book closure of register of members and record date of entitlement. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
As disclosed in the Announcement and the Circular, the Board recommended the payment of a interim dividend of RMB2.7 cents per share (before tax) for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to Shareholders, which was approved by the Shareholders at the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting held on 26 November 2019 (the "2019 Interim Dividend"). Please refer to the poll results announcement of the Company dated 26 November 2019 for details.
The Board announces that the 2019 Interim Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be distributed on 23 December 2019 (Monday) to the H Shareholders. For determining the Shareholders' entitlement to the 2019 Interim Dividend, as disclosed in the Announcement and "Letter from the Board
II Proposed Interim Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019" in the Circular, the register of members of the Company for H Shares will be closed from Saturday, 30 November 2019 to Wednesday, 4 December 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of H Shares will be registered. The record date for entitlement of H Shareholders to the 2019 Interim Dividend is Wednesday, 4 December 2019. In order to qualify for receiving the 2019 Interim Dividend, all transfer documents must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares), or to the Company's registered office in the PRC at 1999 Yunhe Road, Xiuzhou District, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, the PRC (for holders of A Shares), for registration before 4:30 p.m. on 29 November 2019 (Friday).
For A Shareholders, the record date for entitlement is 20 December 2019. Please refer the announcement of the Company to be published in due course on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and on the Stock Exchange (as overseas regulatory announcement and available in Chinese only) relating to arrangements for A Shareholders in compliance with the requirements of the Shanghai Stock Exchange for details.
For the avoidance of doubt, arrangement for 2019 Interim Dividend as discussed in the Announcement and the Circular are applicable to H Shareholders only.
Dividends on A shares will be paid in RMB and dividends on H shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The exchange rate for the dividend to be paid in Hong Kong dollars is the mean of the exchange rates of Hong Kong dollars to RMB as announced by the People's Bank of China during the five business days prior to the date of 2019 first extraordinary general meeting. As such the 2019 Interim Dividends for H Shareholders is HK3.0 cents per ordinary share (before tax).
PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS FOR INVESTORS OF NORTHBOUND TRADING
For investors investing in the A Shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "Northbound Trading") through the Stock Exchange (including enterprises and individuals), their dividends will be distributed in RMB by the Company through the Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited to the account of the nominee holding such shares. The Company will withhold and pay income taxes at the rate of 10% on behalf of those investors and will report to the tax authorities for such withholding. For investors of Northbound Trading who are tax residents of other countries and whose country of domicile is a country which has entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a dividend tax rate of lower than 10%, those enterprises and individuals may, or may entrust a withholding agent, to apply to the competent tax authorities for the entitlement of the rate under such tax treaty. Upon approval by the tax authorities, the paid amount in excess of the tax payable based on the tax rate according to such tax treaty will be refunded. The record date of entitlement and the date of payment of cash dividends and other arrangements for the investors of Northbound Trading will be the same as those for the holders of A Shares of the Company. Please refer the announcement of the Company that will be published on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and on the Stock Exchange as overseas regulatory announcement (in Chinese only) relating to arrangements for A Shareholders for details.
PROFIT DISTRIBUTION FOR INVESTORS OF SOUTHBOUND TRADING
For investors investing in the H Shares of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange through the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (including enterprises and individuals) (the "Southbound Trading"), the Company has entered into the Agreement on Appropriation of Cash Dividends of H Shares for Southbound Trading 《( 港股通H 股股票現金紅利派發協議》) with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, pursuant to which, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, as the nominee of the holders of H Shares for Southbound Trading, will receive all cash dividends distributed by the Company and distribute the cash dividends to the relevant investors of H Shares of Southbound Trading through its depository and clearing system. The cash dividends for the investors of H Shares of Southbound Trading will be paid in Renminbi. Pursuant to the relevant requirements under the Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Cai Shui [2014] No. 81) 《( 關於滬港股票市場交易互聯互通機 制試點有關稅收政策的通知》（財稅[2014]81 號）) and Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Caishui [2016] No. 127) 《( 關於深港通股票市場 交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通知》（財稅[2016]127 號）): for dividends received by domestic
2
investors from investing in H shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through the Shanghai- Hong Kong Stock Connect or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the H shares company shall withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 20% on behalf of the investors. For dividends received by domestic securities investment funds from investing in H shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the tax payable shall be the same as that for individual investors. The H shares company will not withhold and pay the income tax of dividends for domestic enterprise investors and those domestic enterprise investors shall report and pay the relevant tax themselves. The record date and the date of appropriation of cash dividends and other arrangements for the investors of Southbound Trading will be the same as those for the holders of H Shares.
