Flat Glass : PAYMENT DATE OF 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND

For the avoidance of doubt, arrangement for 2019 Interim Dividend as discussed in the Announcement and the Circular are applicable to H Shareholders only.

Dividends on A shares will be paid in RMB and dividends on H shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The exchange rate for the dividend to be paid in Hong Kong dollars is the mean of the exchange rates of Hong Kong dollars to RMB as announced by the People's Bank of China during the five business days prior to the date of 2019 first extraordinary general meeting. As such the 2019 Interim Dividends for H Shareholders is HK3.0 cents per ordinary share (before tax).

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS FOR INVESTORS OF NORTHBOUND TRADING

For investors investing in the A Shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "Northbound Trading") through the Stock Exchange (including enterprises and individuals), their dividends will be distributed in RMB by the Company through the Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited to the account of the nominee holding such shares. The Company will withhold and pay income taxes at the rate of 10% on behalf of those investors and will report to the tax authorities for such withholding. For investors of Northbound Trading who are tax residents of other countries and whose country of domicile is a country which has entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a dividend tax rate of lower than 10%, those enterprises and individuals may, or may entrust a withholding agent, to apply to the competent tax authorities for the entitlement of the rate under such tax treaty. Upon approval by the tax authorities, the paid amount in excess of the tax payable based on the tax rate according to such tax treaty will be refunded. The record date of entitlement and the date of payment of cash dividends and other arrangements for the investors of Northbound Trading will be the same as those for the holders of A Shares of the Company. Please refer the announcement of the Company that will be published on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and on the Stock Exchange as overseas regulatory announcement (in Chinese only) relating to arrangements for A Shareholders for details.

PROFIT DISTRIBUTION FOR INVESTORS OF SOUTHBOUND TRADING

For investors investing in the H Shares of the Company listed on the Stock Exchange through the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (including enterprises and individuals) (the "Southbound Trading"), the Company has entered into the Agreement on Appropriation of Cash Dividends of H Shares for Southbound Trading 《( 港股通H 股股票現金紅利派發協議》) with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, pursuant to which, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, as the nominee of the holders of H Shares for Southbound Trading, will receive all cash dividends distributed by the Company and distribute the cash dividends to the relevant investors of H Shares of Southbound Trading through its depository and clearing system. The cash dividends for the investors of H Shares of Southbound Trading will be paid in Renminbi. Pursuant to the relevant requirements under the Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Cai Shui [2014] No. 81) 《( 關於滬港股票市場交易互聯互通機 制試點有關稅收政策的通知》（財稅[2014]81 號）) and Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Caishui [2016] No. 127) 《( 關於深港通股票市場 交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通知》（財稅[2016]127 號）): for dividends received by domestic