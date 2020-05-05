Log in
flatex AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/05/2020 | 02:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2020 / 08:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans Peter
Last name(s): Peters

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of supervisory board of flatex Bank AG

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatex AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.10 EUR 4215.00 EUR
28.30 EUR 23573.90 EUR
28.30 EUR 481.10 EUR
28.30 EUR 169.80 EUR
28.50 EUR 9975.00 EUR
28.70 EUR 15124.90 EUR
28.75 EUR 15985.00 EUR
28.80 EUR 15552.00 EUR
28.80 EUR 604.80 EUR
28.50 EUR 17670.00 EUR
28.55 EUR 29406.50 EUR
28.60 EUR 10010.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.5536 EUR 142768.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA SCALE
MIC: XETS


05.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatex.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59453  05.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
