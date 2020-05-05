flatex AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.05.2020 / 08:34

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hans Peter Last name(s): Peters

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of supervisory board of flatex Bank AG

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatex AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.10 EUR 4215.00 EUR 28.30 EUR 23573.90 EUR 28.30 EUR 481.10 EUR 28.30 EUR 169.80 EUR 28.50 EUR 9975.00 EUR 28.70 EUR 15124.90 EUR 28.75 EUR 15985.00 EUR 28.80 EUR 15552.00 EUR 28.80 EUR 604.80 EUR 28.50 EUR 17670.00 EUR 28.55 EUR 29406.50 EUR 28.60 EUR 10010.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.5536 EUR 142768.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA SCALE MIC: XETS

