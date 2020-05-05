|
flatex AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/05/2020 | 02:40am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.05.2020 / 08:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Hans Peter
|Last name(s):
|Peters
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of supervisory board of flatex Bank AG
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|28.10 EUR
|4215.00 EUR
|28.30 EUR
|23573.90 EUR
|28.30 EUR
|481.10 EUR
|28.30 EUR
|169.80 EUR
|28.50 EUR
|9975.00 EUR
|28.70 EUR
|15124.90 EUR
|28.75 EUR
|15985.00 EUR
|28.80 EUR
|15552.00 EUR
|28.80 EUR
|604.80 EUR
|28.50 EUR
|17670.00 EUR
|28.55 EUR
|29406.50 EUR
|28.60 EUR
|10010.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|28.5536 EUR
|142768.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|XETRA SCALE
|MIC:
|XETS
05.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatex AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatex.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
59453 05.05.2020
© EQS 2020
