FLATEX AG

(FTK)
flatex AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/26/2020 | 04:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2020 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ADNI GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Steffen
Last name(s): Jentsch
Position: Member of the Executive Committee

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatex AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.80 EUR 1379.40 EUR
41.80 EUR 4180.00 EUR
41.80 EUR 4180.00 EUR
41.80 EUR 4180.00 EUR
41.80 EUR 4180.00 EUR
41.80 EUR 2800.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.8000 EUR 20900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


26.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatex.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60933  26.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
