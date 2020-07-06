|
flatex AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/06/2020 | 08:35am BST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.07.2020 / 09:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|ADNI GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Steffen
|Last name(s):
|Jentsch
|Position:
|Member of the Executive Committee
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|43.95 EUR
|21975.00 EUR
|41.40 EUR
|16560.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|42.8167 EUR
|38535.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Lang und Schwarz Tradecenter
|MIC:
|LSSI
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatex AG
|
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|
|60327 Frankfurt / Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatex.com
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
223 M
252 M
202 M
|Net income 2020
|
50,9 M
57,5 M
46,0 M
|Net cash 2020
|
64,5 M
72,8 M
58,3 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|21,2x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
823 M
925 M
744 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|3,40x
|Nbr of Employees
|532
|Free-Float
|60,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FLATEX AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
|
44,83 €
|Last Close Price
|
42,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
26,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
6,75%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-21,4%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|FLATEX AG
|71.43%
|925