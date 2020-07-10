Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Flatex AG    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEX AG

(FTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/10 10:34:33 am
39.775 EUR   -3.22%
10:05aFLATEX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/07FLATEX : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/06FLATEX : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

flatex AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.07.2020 / 16:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Niehage GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: CEO
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatex AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Sell of 180,000 shares at 42.75 euros "to redeem loan used to cover strike' from the exercise of 600,000 options on 28.03.2019 from the option plan 2014. After completion of the transaction, CEO Frank Niehage continues to hold 530,000 shares (directly and indirectly) in flatex AG.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
42.75 EUR 7695000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
42.7500 EUR 7695000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatex.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61237  10.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FLATEX AG
10:05aFLATEX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/07FLATEX : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/06FLATEX : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/06FLATEX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/03FLATEX AG : Free float increases to 70%
EQ
07/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla on top of the world
07/02FLATEX : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/02FLATEX : with record half-year and three-digit growth rates
PU
07/02FLATEX AG : Record Half-Year and Three-Digit Growth Rates
BU
07/02FLATEX AG : record half-year and three-digit growth rates
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 226 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2020 48,8 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net cash 2020 68,2 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 805 M 910 M 910 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart FLATEX AG
Duration : Period :
flatex AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 47,00 €
Last Close Price 41,10 €
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Armbruster Managing Director
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLATEX AG67.76%910
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-2.37%83 896
ADYEN N.V.91.31%47 776
WORLDLINE21.30%15 833
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.138.88%8 848
SIMCORP A/S-2.84%4 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group