flatex AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/10/2020 | 10:05am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.07.2020 / 16:01
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
Niehage GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
CEO
First name:
Frank
Last name(s):
Niehage
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
flatex AG
b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000FTG1111
b) Nature of the transaction
Sell of 180,000 shares at 42.75 euros "to redeem loan used to cover strike' from the exercise of 600,000 options on 28.03.2019 from the option plan 2014.
After completion of the transaction, CEO Frank Niehage continues to hold 530,000 shares (directly and indirectly) in flatex AG.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
42.75 EUR
7695000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
42.7500 EUR
7695000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-07; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
