flatex AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.07.2020 / 16:01

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Niehage GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: CEO First name: Frank Last name(s): Niehage Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatex AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Sell of 180,000 shares at 42.75 euros "to redeem loan used to cover strike' from the exercise of 600,000 options on 28.03.2019 from the option plan 2014. After completion of the transaction, CEO Frank Niehage continues to hold 530,000 shares (directly and indirectly) in flatex AG. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 42.75 EUR 7695000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 42.7500 EUR 7695000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

