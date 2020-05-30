Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Flatex AG    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEX AG

(FTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

flatex AG: Reappointment of the Management Board Frank Niehage (CEO) and Muhamad Chahrour (CFO) until 2025

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: flatex AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
flatex AG: Reappointment of the Management Board Frank Niehage (CEO) and Muhamad Chahrour (CFO) until 2025

30-May-2020 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Frankfurt/Main, 30 Mai 2020

Reappointment of the Management Board Frank Niehage (CEO) and Muhamad Chahrour (CFO) until 2025

Frankfurt/Main - Today, the supervisory board of flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) decided unanimously to reappoint the current members of the management board Frank Niehage (CEO) and Muhamad Chahrour (CFO) until 31.05.2025.

In today's Supervisory Board meeting of flatex AG, the Supervisory Board unanimously decided to prematurely terminate the term of Frank Niehage (CEO), which originally ended on 31 August 2022, and the term of Muhamad Chahrour (CFO), which originally ended on 31 December 2022, and to reappoint both of them as members of the Management Board of flatex AG for the period from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2025. For the new tenure from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2025, new Management Board service contracts have been concluded.

Among other things, subject of the new management contracts is the introduction of a new long-term incentive plan in the form of a Stock Appreciation Rights Plan (virtual option plan), which is based in equal parts on the share price performance as well as the development of earnings per share.

Contact:
Muhamad Chahrour
CFO & IR
flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 0
ir@flatex.com

30-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatex AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatex.com
Internet: www.flatex.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1059637

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1059637  30-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1059637&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLATEX AG
06:05aFLATEX AG : Reappointment of the Management Board Frank Niehage (CEO) and Muhama..
EQ
05/27FLATEX : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
05/12WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : Tech and healthcare stocks are clear favorites
05/05FLATEX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/22FLATEX : Zero losses at flatex with respect to unusual oil price movements
PU
04/22FLATEX AG : Zero losses at flatex with respect to unusual oil price movements
EQ
04/20FLATEX : Stefan Armbruster joins flatex and becomes new Co-Head B2C
EQ
04/07WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : Markets are recovering
04/06FLATEX AG : Best Quarter Ever - Volatility Brings Absolute Record Growth
BU
04/06FLATEX AG : Best quarter ever - volatility brings absolute record growth
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 133 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2019 19,1 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net cash 2019 36,4 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 32,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 612 M 681 M 680 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 524
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart FLATEX AG
Duration : Period :
flatex AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 42,20 €
Last Close Price 31,25 €
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Armbruster Managing Director
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLATEX AG27.55%681
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-0.19%85 774
ADYEN N.V.61.83%39 700
WORLDLINE6.29%13 642
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.25.32%4 642
SIMCORP A/S-2.64%4 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group