FLC GROUP

FLC GROUP

(FLC)
  Report
News 


Vietnam seeks to resume international flights from June 1 - VnExpress

05/08/2020 | 05:19am EDT

Vietnam's civil aviation authority (CAAV) is seeking government approval to partially resume international flights from June 1 to "revive the hit-hard aviation industry", online newspaper VnExpress reported on Friday.

Vietnam has suspended international flights since March 25 and banned entry of foreign nationals since March 22 in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As the country has gone more than three weeks without coronavirus community transmission, CAAV has proposed reconnecting international flights with limited frequency, giving priority to foreign experts and investors, VnExpress reported.

Vietnam has registered a relatively small 288 cases and zero deaths, putting it on course to revive its economy much sooner than most others.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Alison Williams)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLC GROUP 0.00% 2890 End-of-day quote.-0.34%
VIETJET AVIATION 2.77% 115200 End-of-day quote.2.67%
VIETNAM AIRLINES 1.14% 26700 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kieu Dung Tran Huong Vice Chairman & General Director
Quyet Van Trinh Chairman
Nguyen Ba Le Independent Director
Hien Quy La Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Vinh Thanh Le Vice Chairman & Deputy General Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLC GROUP-0.34%87
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.16%38 913
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.66%37 241
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.29%28 470
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.27%28 358
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.10%27 142
