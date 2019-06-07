Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FLEETCOR Technologies    FLT

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES

(FLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FLEETCOR Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In FleetCor Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against FleetCor Technologies, Inc. ("FleetCor" or the "Company") (NYSE:FLT).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in FleetCor stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/FLTThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.  

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleetcor-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-investing-in-fleetcor-technologies-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300863893.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES
01:10pFLEETCOR Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
PR
06/05FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Comdata® Celebrates Truck Drivers in June with Driver Ap..
BU
05/29FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Comdata Launches Fintwist Solution to Help Companies Cut..
BU
05/10FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/07FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
05/07FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Reports First Quarter Financial Results
BU
05/01FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
04/26CLC LODGING : significantly expands hotel networks and simplifies lodging manage..
PR
04/25FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 7, 2019
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About