FLEETCOR Technologies : Appoints Scott duFour as Chief Information Officer

FLEETCOR
Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), a leading global provider of
commercial payment solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott
duFour as Global Chief Information Officer (CIO). He will report to Ron
Clarke, Chairman and CEO of FLEETCOR.
Bringing over 25 years of technology experience across multiple
industries, Scott will manage FLEETCOR’s global IT operations, which
span North America, Latin America, Europe and Australasia. He will be
responsible for leading IT strategy, project management and delivery for
FLEETCOR operations across the world, in addition to overseeing the
reliability and security of all IT systems and infrastructure.
John Reed, FLEETCOR’s CIO since 2013, will be retiring from the position
but will assist Scott with the transition until his retirement date.
“We’re very pleased to have Scott join FLEETCOR’s leadership team,” said
Clarke. “The depth of experience he brings to the table as an IT leader
will be a tremendous asset to our future growth. I would also like to
thank John for his leadership, contributions and accomplishments at
FLEETCOR over the past five years.”
Prior to joining FLEETCOR, Scott held several technology leadership
roles at McKesson and was most recently the CIO for McKesson Europe,
where he was responsible for all IT functions across 13 countries. At
McKesson, Scott led several major IT initiatives including the
consolidation of ERP platforms across four major business units,
infrastructure modernization and transforming the company’s IT
organization. Previously, Scott held IT and business leadership
positions at Ingram Micro, Elemica Ltd., and Covalex.com Inc. His early
career includes roles at Accenture and Sun Chemical. He received his BA
in Electrical Engineering from University of Michigan and an MBA from
the University of Chicago.
“I’m excited to be joining a team of such talented and experienced IT
professionals,” said duFour. “I look forward to working with the
executive leadership team to drive continued IT operational improvements
and help enable FLEETCOR’s future growth.”
About FLEETCOR
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global provider of
commercial payment solutions. The Company helps businesses of all sizes
better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging
and general payables. With its proprietary payment
networks, FLEETCOR provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales
and loyalty. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North
America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information,
please visit http://www.fleetcor.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005111/en/