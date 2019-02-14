Log in
FLEETCOR Technologies : Appoints Scott duFour as Chief Information Officer

0
02/14/2019

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), a leading global provider of commercial payment solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott duFour as Global Chief Information Officer (CIO). He will report to Ron Clarke, Chairman and CEO of FLEETCOR.

Bringing over 25 years of technology experience across multiple industries, Scott will manage FLEETCOR’s global IT operations, which span North America, Latin America, Europe and Australasia. He will be responsible for leading IT strategy, project management and delivery for FLEETCOR operations across the world, in addition to overseeing the reliability and security of all IT systems and infrastructure.

John Reed, FLEETCOR’s CIO since 2013, will be retiring from the position but will assist Scott with the transition until his retirement date.

“We’re very pleased to have Scott join FLEETCOR’s leadership team,” said Clarke. “The depth of experience he brings to the table as an IT leader will be a tremendous asset to our future growth. I would also like to thank John for his leadership, contributions and accomplishments at FLEETCOR over the past five years.”

Prior to joining FLEETCOR, Scott held several technology leadership roles at McKesson and was most recently the CIO for McKesson Europe, where he was responsible for all IT functions across 13 countries. At McKesson, Scott led several major IT initiatives including the consolidation of ERP platforms across four major business units, infrastructure modernization and transforming the company’s IT organization. Previously, Scott held IT and business leadership positions at Ingram Micro, Elemica Ltd., and Covalex.com Inc. His early career includes roles at Accenture and Sun Chemical. He received his BA in Electrical Engineering from University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

“I’m excited to be joining a team of such talented and experienced IT professionals,” said duFour. “I look forward to working with the executive leadership team to drive continued IT operational improvements and help enable FLEETCOR’s future growth.”

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global provider of commercial payment solutions. The Company helps businesses of all sizes better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging and general payables. With its proprietary payment networks, FLEETCOR provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales and loyalty. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information, please visit http://www.fleetcor.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 597 M
EBIT 2019 1 327 M
Net income 2019 831 M
Debt 2019 1 822 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,17
P/E ratio 2020 19,63
EV / Sales 2019 7,95x
EV / Sales 2020 7,02x
Capitalization 18 834 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Richard Dey Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John A. Reed Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson Independent Director
Steven THeodere Stull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES18.13%18 834
FISERV14.82%33 627
FIRST DATA CORP47.90%23 422
GLOBAL PAYMENTS19.02%19 421
WIRECARD-27.05%13 498
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION12.88%9 228
