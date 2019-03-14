FLEETCOR Technologies : Comdata Appoints Payments Veteran Justin King as Senior Vice President

King will lead product growth initiatives for FLEETCOR’S trucking business

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, announced the appointment of Justin King to Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation for FLEETCOR’S North America Trucking business.

With 17 years of experience in the payments industry, King will be responsible for growth initiatives for FLEETCOR’S trucking business, which includes enhancing core products, such as the OnRoad mobile app, accelerating digital innovation and capturing new payment flows.

“The day-to-day financial management of a trucking business includes major challenges that technology can solve, and we’ve been doing that for the past 50 years,” said Greg Secord, President of North American Trucking at Comdata. “With Justin’s experience in financial technology and product management, we will continue to enhance our products and develop new concepts that reduce the friction for truck drivers and fleets.”

Prior to joining Comdata, King served as the Vice President and Global Head of Small Business Product at Visa, where he led his team to drive product growth and innovation for the global small business portfolio. King also held commercial card product strategy and fintech partnership roles at Visa, along with prior corporate payment-focused roles at U.S. Bank and Albertsons.

“I’m excited to join Comdata, and help deliver the latest tech and payments solutions to the trucking industry,” said Justin King, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation of North America Trucking. “Comdata already provides industry-leading solutions, and in my role, I am eager to help transform these solutions as the trucking industry evolves and the needs of truck drivers, fleets and merchants change.”

King has a BA from The College of Idaho, where he also serves on the National Alumni Board. He also received his MBA from Northwest Nazarene University.

Comdata is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is hosting its annual Exchange conference in April, where fintech, payments and technology services for the trucking industry will be a key focus. For more, please visit: https://www.comdataexchange.com/.

About COMDATA

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients’ bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata, Inc., visit www.comdata.com.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global provider of commercial payment solutions. The company helps businesses of all sizes better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging and general payables. With its proprietary payment networks, FLEETCOR provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales and loyalty. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005922/en/