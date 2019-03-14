FLEETCOR Technologies : Comdata Appoints Payments Veteran Justin King as Senior Vice President

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation,
announced the appointment of Justin King to Senior Vice President of
Product and Innovation for FLEETCOR’S North America Trucking business.
With 17 years of experience in the payments industry, King will be
responsible for growth initiatives for FLEETCOR’S trucking business,
which includes enhancing core products, such as the OnRoad mobile app,
accelerating digital innovation and capturing new payment flows.
“The day-to-day financial management of a trucking business includes
major challenges that technology can solve, and we’ve been doing that
for the past 50 years,” said Greg Secord, President of North American
Trucking at Comdata. “With Justin’s experience in financial technology
and product management, we will continue to enhance our products and
develop new concepts that reduce the friction for truck drivers and
fleets.”
Prior to joining Comdata, King served as the Vice President and Global
Head of Small Business Product at Visa, where he led his team to drive
product growth and innovation for the global small business portfolio.
King also held commercial card product strategy and fintech partnership
roles at Visa, along with prior corporate payment-focused roles at U.S.
Bank and Albertsons.
“I’m excited to join Comdata, and help deliver the latest tech and
payments solutions to the trucking industry,” said Justin King, Senior
Vice President of Product and Innovation of North America Trucking.
“Comdata already provides industry-leading solutions, and in my role, I
am eager to help transform these solutions as the trucking industry
evolves and the needs of truck drivers, fleets and merchants change.”
King has a BA from The College of Idaho, where he also serves on the
National Alumni Board. He also received his MBA from Northwest Nazarene
University.
Comdata is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is
hosting its annual Exchange conference in April, where fintech, payments
and technology services for the trucking industry will be a key focus.
For more, please visit: https://www.comdataexchange.com/.
About COMDATA
Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative
payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from
spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its
clients’ bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000
businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing,
payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card
issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the
United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in
Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals
across North America. To learn more about Comdata, Inc., visit www.comdata.com.
About FLEETCOR
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global provider of
commercial payment solutions. The company helps businesses of all sizes
better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging
and general payables. With its proprietary payment networks, FLEETCOR
provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales and loyalty.
FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America,
Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information, please
visit www.FLEETCOR.com.
