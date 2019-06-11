FLEETCOR Technologies : Extends Partnership with Husky Energy

FLEETCOR
Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments
company, announced today that it has renewed its contract with Husky
Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) (“Husky”).
Under the new long-term agreement, FLEETCOR will continue to provide a
full service outsourcing solution for Husky’s commercial fuel card
program.
“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with Husky, one of our
valuable international fuel partners,” said David Krantz, FLEETCOR Group
President – NA Fuel. “The extension of this relationship reflects the
confidence our partners have in our ability to support their commercial
card programs.”
About FLEETCOR
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments
company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their
expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate,
secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their
employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and
merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For
more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005245/en/