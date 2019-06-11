Log in
FLEETCOR Technologies : Extends Partnership with Husky Energy

06/11/2019 | 08:32am EDT

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today that it has renewed its contract with Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) (“Husky”).

Under the new long-term agreement, FLEETCOR will continue to provide a full service outsourcing solution for Husky’s commercial fuel card program.

“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with Husky, one of our valuable international fuel partners,” said David Krantz, FLEETCOR Group President – NA Fuel. “The extension of this relationship reflects the confidence our partners have in our ability to support their commercial card programs.”

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.


© Business Wire 2019
