FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES

(FLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FLEETCOR Technologies : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019

0
07/22/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Eric Dey, chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. A press release with second quarter financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0784, or for international callers (201) 689-8560. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13692618. The replay will be available until Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 644 M
EBIT 2019 1 241 M
Net income 2019 812 M
Debt 2019 2 712 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
EV / Sales2019 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 9,26x
Capitalization 24 895 M
Chart FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
FLEETCOR Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 301,75  $
Last Close Price 288,83  $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Richard Dey Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John A. Reed Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson Independent Director
Steven THeodere Stull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES55.52%24 895
FISERV INC29.80%37 435
FIRST DATA CORP70.14%27 151
GLOBAL PAYMENTS59.73%25 811
WIRECARD AG10.81%20 402
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD143.67%14 937
