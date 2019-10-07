FLEETCOR Technologies :  Comdata Debuts Comdata OneLook – A New Business Intelligence (BI) Tool for Fleets

Comdata’s new tool will empower fleet managers and owners with a visual perspective of fuel consumption, driver behavior, and spending patterns

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, announced today the launch of Comdata OneLook, a new business intelligence solution which provides both local and trucking fleet managers with more strategic and actionable analytics from their Comdata Fuel Cards. Comdata OneLook uses online analytics to measure fleet performance through Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), visualizations, and dashboards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005549/en/

With additional visibility into overall fleet and fueling behavior, as well as individual driver decision patterns, managers can now see how and where company funds are being used and make necessary changes to improve performance. With a mixture of fleet types using Comdata Fuel Cards, Comdata OneLook dynamically defines key metrics that help managers of both Local Fleets (Class 2-7) and Trucking Fleets (Class 8-13) to manage their performance. For mixed fleets, Comdata OneLook provides a one-stop view for overall fleet operations. Easy to navigate filters allow mixed fleets to drill into one side of their operation when necessary.

“Comdata OneLook is a modern and intuitive analytics tool that lets fleet managers view and manage every critical aspect of fleet performance, every mile of the day,” said Justin King, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation for Comdata’s North American Trucking Division. “With Comdata OneLook, our customers will have a more automated understanding of their business, eliminating the need to manually analyze thousands of lines of transactional data.”

Additionally, this new solution from Comdata allows fleet owners and managers to view their fleet’s performance to make changes that will help reduce costs, maximize discounts, and boost their top and bottom lines. No longer will fleet owners and managers have to wait for monthly reports to receive data. Comdata OneLook provides access to near real-time dashboards focusing on fleet KPIs, driver behavior, fuel types, average price per gallon and more.

“Throughout our fifty year history, we have focused on bringing the best innovations in data insights and payment security to our fleet customers,” said Danny Martucci, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Product and Strategy. “From helping prevent driver fraud to helping fleets negotiate pricing with merchants, Comdata OneLook will be a game-changer in our instant, data driven world.”

Prior to its debut, Comdata OneLook was developed using a customer-centered design approach where a core group of Local and Trucking fleet and fuel managers were involved in its design and beta testing. These Comdata customers, representing more than 100,000 vehicles and drivers, provided feedback that helped design Comdata OneLook.

“Comdata OneLook has really honed in on what my team needs. We now have access to fleet analytics right out of the box, saving us the time and effort needed to pull reports manually. It used to take us half a day to do what we can now do in just a few simple clicks,” said Bill Davis, Category Manager, Procurement for PowerTeam Services, Inc. which was a beta customer.

Vicki Timple, DOT Compliance Administrator for KS Energy Service, LLC remarked, “the ability to easily download reports for meetings and presentations is such a timesaver. I am excited about how Comdata can help our business.”

Comdata OneLook is available immediately to any Trucking or Local Fuel Card customer that is interested in subscribing to the tool.

About COMDATA

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients’ bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata Inc. visit www.comdata.com.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005549/en/