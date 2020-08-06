FLEETCOR Technologies : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 08/06/2020 | 04:20pm EDT Send by mail :

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global provider of business payment solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2020. "The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on our results in the second quarter of 2020, but we are pleased with our ability to manage our operating expenses during the quarter to help cushion our profit decline. Other bright spots were that our client retention remained stable at 91%, credit losses finished on plan and we generated approximately $200 million of free cash flow in the quarter," said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. "We believe the long term prospects for our essential services payments business remains sound, and we will continue to re-position our portfolio by creating bigger businesses with scale, and likely more adjacencies. We believe if we keep advancing our three priorities…our portfolio, our businesses, and our capabilities…that it will drive our long term 15%-20% profit growth targets," concluded Clarke. Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2020: GAAP Results Total revenues decreased 19% to $525.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $647.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income decreased 39% to $158.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $261.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.

decreased 39% to $158.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $261.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net incomeper diluted share decreased 37% to $1.83 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.90 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Results1 Adjusted net income 1 decreased 23% to $197.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $256.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.

decreased 23% to $197.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $256.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income per diluted share1 decreased 20% to $2.28 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.85 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. “The second quarter of 2020 was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic related shut downs around the world. Volumes seem to have bottomed out early in the second quarter with most businesses volume starting to recover as the quarter progressed. The macro-economic environment during the quarter negatively impacted revenue by approximately $22 million versus the second quarter of 2019, driven mostly by unfavorable foreign exchange rates,” said Eric Dey, chief financial officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.” 2020 Outlook: “We have continued to closely monitor the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had our on global businesses. As a result of the uncertain pace of recoveries across our markets, we have not reinstated our full-year 2020 outlook. We expect that the second half of the year volume will continue to improve as the economy improves. However, we expect second half revenues to recover more slowly than volume, because larger enterprise accounts with lower rates will recover faster than our SMB portfolio. We also expect that the macro will continue to be a drag on revenue due to lower expected fuel prices and foreign exchange rates compared with last year,” concluded Dey. _______________________________________ [1] Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in Exhibit 1 attached. Additional supplemental data is provided in Exhibits 2-3 and 5, and segment information is provided in Exhibit 4. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Eric Dey, chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. The conference call can be accessed live via webcast from the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 9126928. The replay will be available until Thursday, August 13, 2020. Prior to the conference call, the Company will post supplemental financial information that will be discussed during the call and live webcast. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about FLEETCOR's beliefs, expectations and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to macro- economic conditions, including the effects of global, political, market, health and other conditions, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), expected growth opportunities and strategies, and estimated impact of these conditions on our operations and financial results, revenue and earnings guidance and assumptions underlying financial guidance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as the impact of global, political, market, health, and other conditions, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19); regulatory measures or voluntary actions, including social distancing, shelter-in-place, shutdowns of nonessential businesses and similar measures imposed or undertaken in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19); adverse outcomes with respect to current and future legal proceedings, including without limitation, the FTC lawsuit, or actions of governmental or quasi-governmental bodies or standards or industry organizations with respect to our payment cards; fuel price and spread volatility; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations, revenue and income; the effects of general economic conditions on fueling patterns and the commercial activity of fleets; changes in credit risk of customers and associated losses; the actions of regulators relating to payment cards or resulting from investigations; failure to maintain or renew key business relationships; failure to maintain competitive offerings; failure to maintain or renew sources of financing; failure to complete, or delays in completing, anticipated new customer arrangements or acquisitions and the failure to successfully integrate or otherwise achieve anticipated benefits from such customer arrangements or acquired businesses; failure to successfully expand business internationally, including the potential impact to our business as a result of the United Kingdom’s referendum to leave the European Union, risks related to litigation; as well as the other risks and uncertainties identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in FLEETCOR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. FLEETCOR believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and FLEETCOR does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments except as specifically stated in this press release or to the extent required by law. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted net income is calculated as net income, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash stock based compensation expense related to share based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and intangible assets, amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables, and our proportionate share of amortization of intangible assets at our equity method investment, (c) integration and deal related costs, and (d) other non-recurring items, including unusual losses occurring due largely to COVID-19, the impact of discrete Tax items, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring costs, gains due to disposition of assets and a business, loss on extinguishment of debt, legal settlements, and the unauthorized access impact. We calculate adjusted net income to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted net income is a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash stock based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and stock based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. We also believe one-time non-recurring expenses, gains, losses, and impairment charges do not necessarily reflect how our investments and business are performing. Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in the attached exhibit 1. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP product revenue organic growth calculation is provided in the attached exhibit 5. Management uses adjusted net income: as measurement of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; and

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies. We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are key measures used by the Company and investors as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives. About FLEETCOR FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global provider of business payment solutions. The Company helps businesses of all sizes better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging and other general payables. With its proprietary payment acceptance networks, FLEETCOR provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales and loyalty. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues, net $ 525,146 $ 647,094 $ 1,186,239 $ 1,268,919 Expenses: Processing 121,290 120,458 354,993 249,572 Selling 42,374 51,856 98,233 101,117 General and administrative 86,739 106,784 192,849 199,568 Depreciation and amortization 62,162 70,908 126,638 138,353 Other operating, net (230) (229) (268) (1,184) Operating income 212,811 297,317 413,794 581,493 Investment (gain) loss (33,709) - (31,338) 15,660 Other expense (income), net 2,480 528 (6,886) 748 Interest expense, net 32,412 39,529 68,091 78,584 Total other expense 1,183 40,057 29,867 94,992 Income before income taxes 211,628 257,260 383,927 486,501 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 53,140 (4,391) 78,379 52,743 Net income $ 158,488 $ 261,651 $ 305,548 $ 433,758 Basic earnings per share $ 1.89 $ 3.03 $ 3.62 $ 5.03 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 2.90 $ 3.50 $ 4.84 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 83,895 86,360 84,399 86,159 Diluted shares 86,570 90,131 87,380 89,694 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value amounts) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 765,789 $ 1,271,494 Restricted cash 425,557 403,743 Accounts and other receivables (less allowance for credit losses of $88,364 at June 30, 2020 and $70,890

at December 31, 2019, respectively) 1,279,343 1,568,961 Securitized accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors 654,000 970,973 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 339,380 403,400 Total current assets 3,464,069 4,618,571 Property and equipment, net 185,599 199,825 Goodwill 4,582,250 4,833,047 Other intangibles, net 2,121,304 2,341,882 Investments 61,773 30,440 Other assets 211,722 224,776 Total assets $ 10,626,717 $ 12,248,541 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,096,303 $ 1,249,586 Accrued expenses 244,068 275,511 Customer deposits 887,601 1,007,631 Securitization facility 654,000 970,973 Current portion of notes payable and lines of credit 591,178 775,865 Other current liabilities 153,818 183,502 Total current liabilities 3,626,968 4,463,068 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 3,202,463 3,289,947 Deferred income taxes 501,231 519,980 Other noncurrent liabilities 329,621 263,930 Total noncurrent liabilities 4,033,315 4,073,857 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 475,000,000 shares authorized; 125,650,513 shares issued and 84,049,888 shares

outstanding at June 30, 2020; and 124,626,786 shares issued and 85,342,156 shares outstanding at December 31,

2019 126 124 Additional paid-in capital 2,690,966 2,494,721 Retained earnings 5,018,277 4,712,729 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,581,975) (972,465) Less treasury stock, 41,600,625 shares at June 30, 2020 and 39,284,630 shares at December 31, 2019 (3,160,960) (2,523,493) Total stockholders’ equity 2,966,434 3,711,616 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,626,717 $ 12,248,541 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 305,548 $ 433,758 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 31,607 30,640 Stock-based compensation 23,164 30,847 Provision for losses on accounts and other receivables 139,000 40,142 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 2,886 2,428 Amortization of intangible assets and premium on receivables 95,031 107,713 Deferred income taxes (8,730 ) (64,883 ) Investment (gain) loss (31,338 ) 15,660 Other non-cash operating income (268 ) (1,579 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions/dispositions): Accounts and other receivables 359,685 (418,806 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,216 8,154 Other assets 828 (17,286 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and customer deposits (161,461 ) 383,233 Net cash provided by operating activities 802,168 550,021 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (492 ) (250,926 ) Purchases of property and equipment (36,870 ) (31,975 ) Net cash used in investing activities (37,362 ) (282,901 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 92,977 56,950 Repurchase of common stock (557,361 ) (4,024 ) (Payments) borrowings on securitization facility, net (316,973 ) 88,000 Deferred financing costs paid and debt discount (974 ) (352 ) Principal payments on notes payable (92,910 ) (64,875 ) Borrowings from revolver 573,500 765,709 Payments on revolver (726,644 ) (1,027,468 ) (Payments) borrowings on swing line of credit, net (3,879 ) 34,639 Other (169 ) (125 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,032,433 ) (151,546 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash (216,264 ) 8,159 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (483,891 ) 123,733 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,675,237 1,364,893 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,191,346 $ 1,488,626 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 68,454 $ 90,559 Cash paid for income taxes $ 56,790 $ 100,396 Exhibit 1 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share:* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 158,488 $ 261,651 $ 305,548 $ 433,758 Stock based compensation 8,989 18,306 23,164 30,847 Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred

financing costs and discounts 47,875 56,623 97,917 110,141 Investment (gain) loss (33,709 ) - (31,338 ) 15,660 Integration and deal related costs1 5,902 - 9,267 - Restructuring and related costs 4,727 - 4,727 - Legal settlements/litigation 944 3,474 (5,037 ) 3,474 Write-off of customer receivable - - 90,058 - Total pre-tax adjustments 34,727 78,403 188,758 160,122 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments at the effective tax rate2 (5,638 ) (18,435 ) (42,233 ) (33,846 ) Impact of discrete tax item3 9,848 (64,880 ) 9,848 (64,880 ) Adjusted net income $ 197,425 $ 256,739 $ 461,922 $ 495,154 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 2.28 $ 2.85 $ 5.29 $ 5.52 Diluted shares 86,570 90,131 87,380 89,694 1 Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the Company included integration and deal related costs in its definition to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net

income per diluted share. Prior period amounts were approximately $1.3 million and $2.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively,

which we consider immaterial. 2 Excludes the results of the Company's investment in the six months ended June 30, 2019, on our effective tax rate, as results from Masternaut investment are

reported within the consolidated Statements of Income on a post-tax basis and no tax-over-book outside basis difference prior to disposition. 3 Represents impact of a discrete tax reserve adjustment related to prior year tax positions in 2020 and tax reform in 2019. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Exhibit 2 Key Performance Indicators, by Product Category and Revenue Per Performance Metric on a GAAP Basis and Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted (In millions except revenues, net per transaction) (Unaudited) The following table presents revenue and revenue per key performance metric by product category.* As Reported Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted3 Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change % Change 2020 2019 Change % Change FUEL - Revenues, net $ 249.8 $ 295.1 $ (45.3 ) (15 %) $ 243.8 $ 291.3 $ (47.5 ) (16 %) - Transactions 99.7 125.3 (25.6 ) (20 %) 99.7 124.5 (24.9 ) (20 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 2.51 $ 2.36 $ 0.15 6 % $ 2.45 $ 2.34 $ 0.11 5 % CORPORATE PAYMENTS - Revenues, net1 $ 92.6 $ 112.2 $ (19.7 ) (18 %) $ 93.7 $ 112.2 $ (18.6 ) (17 %) - Spend volume $ 13,671 $ 20,244 $ (6,573 ) (32 %) $ 13,670 $ 20,244 $ (6,574 ) (32 %) - Revenues, net per spend $ 0.68 % 0.55 % 0.12 % 22 % 0.69 % 0.55 % 0.13 % 24 % TOLLS - Revenues, net $ 64.8 $ 86.2 $ (21.4 ) (25 %) $ 88.7 $ 86.2 $ 2.4 3 % - Tags (average monthly) 5.3 5.0 0.3 5 % 5.3 5.0 0.3 5 % - Revenues, net per tag $ 12.19 $ 17.08 $ (4.89 ) (29 %) $ 16.68 $ 17.08 $ (0.40 ) (2 %) LODGING - Revenues, net $ 40.6 $ 50.2 $ (9.6 ) (19 %) $ 40.7 $ 64.9 $ (24.2 ) (37 %) - Room nights 4.6 4.3 0.3 8 % 4.6 6.8 (2.2 ) (33 %) - Revenues, net per room night $ 8.82 $ 11.75 $ (2.93 ) (25 %) $ 8.83 $ 9.51 $ (0.68 ) (7 %) GIFT - Revenues, net $ 26.5 $ 35.7 $ (9.2 ) (26 %) $ 26.5 $ 35.7 $ (9.2 ) (26 %) - Transactions 188.2 284.1 (95.9 ) (34 %) 188.2 284.1 (95.9 ) (34 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.02 12 % $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.02 12 % OTHER 2 - Revenues, net1 $ 50.8 $ 67.6 $ (16.8 ) (25 %) $ 53.7 $ 71.8 $ (18.1 ) (25 %) - Transactions1 9.0 14.3 (5.3 ) (37 %) 9.0 14.3 (5.3 ) (37 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 5.65 $ 4.73 $ 0.92 19 % $ 5.97 $ 5.02 $ 0.95 19 % FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES - Revenues, net $ 525.1 $ 647.1 $ (121.9 ) (19 %) $ 547.1 $ 662.1 $ (115.1 ) (17 %) 1 Reflects certain reclassifications of revenue between product categories as the Company realigned its corporate payments business, resulting in reclassification of payroll paycard revenue from corporate payments to other. 2 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, transportation and payroll card related businesses. 3 See Exhibit 5 for a reconciliation of Pro forma and Macro Adjusted revenue by product and metrics, non GAAP measures, to the GAAP equivalent. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Exhibit 3 Revenues by Geography and Product (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenue by Geography* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 % 2019 % 2020 % 2019 % US $ 335 64% $ 389 60% $ 733 62% $ 760 60% Brazil 75 14% 104 16% 174 15% 209 16% UK 49 9% 70 11% 123 10% 137 11% Other 66 13% 85 13% 157 13% 163 13% Consolidated Revenues, net $ 525 100% $ 647 100% $ 1,186 100% $ 1,269 100% * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Revenue by Product Category* 1 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 % 2019 % 2020 % 2019 % Fuel $ 250 47% $ 295 46% $ 542 46% $ 578 46% Corporate Payments 93 18% 112 17% 212 18% 209 16% Tolls 65 12% 86 13% 148 12% 175 14% Lodging 41 8% 50 8% 98 8% 92 7% Gift 27 5% 36 6% 69 6% 84 7% Other 51 10% 68 10% 118 10% 131 10% Consolidated Revenues, net $ 525 100% $ 647 100% $ 1,186 100% $ 1,269 100% * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Exhibit 4 Segment Results (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 20191 2020 20191 Revenues, net: North America $ 357,430 $ 417,941 $ 792,122 $ 814,840 Brazil 75,148 103,581 174,126 209,280 International 92,568 125,572 219,991 244,799 $ 525,146 $ 647,094 $ 1,186,239 $ 1,268,919 Operating income: North America $ 133,151 $ 184,293 $ 218,891 $ 356,672 Brazil 29,420 42,261 68,862 84,415 International 50,240 70,763 126,041 140,406 $ 212,811 $ 297,317 $ 413,794 $ 581,493 Depreciation and amortization: North America $ 38,548 $ 41,875 $ 76,524 $ 80,167 Brazil 12,169 16,296 26,758 33,090 International 11,445 12,737 23,356 25,096 $ 62,162 $ 70,908 $ 126,638 $ 138,353 Capital expenditures: North America $ 12,279 $ 11,306 $ 23,543 $ 19,683 Brazil 3,477 3,823 6,808 7,977 International 2,857 2,341 6,519 4,315 $ 18,613 $ 17,470 $ 36,870 $ 31,975 1 The Company has historically had two reportable segments, North America and International. In the first quarter of 2020, in order to better

align with changes in business models and management reporting, the Company has broken out Brazil as a third segment, which was

previously reported in the International segment. The presentation of segment information has been recast for the prior quarter to align with

segment presentation in 2020. Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue and Key Performance Metric by Product to GAAP (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenue Key Performance Metric Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020* 2019* 2020* 2019* FUEL-TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 243.8 $ 291.3 99.7 124.5 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - 3.8 - 0.7 Impact of fuel prices/spread 13.1 - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (7.2 ) - - - As reported $ 249.8 $ 295.1 99.7 125.3 CORPORATE PAYMENTS- SPEND Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 93.7 $ 112.2 13,670 20,244 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread (0.2 ) - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (0.9 ) - 1 - As reported $ 92.6 $ 112.2 13,671 20,244 TOLLS- TAGS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 88.7 $ 86.2 5.3 5.0 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (23.9 ) - - - As reported $ 64.8 $ 86.2 5.3 5.0 LODGING- ROOM NIGHTS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 40.7 $ 64.9 4.6 6.8 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (14.6 ) - (2.5 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (0.0 ) - - - As reported $ 40.6 $ 50.2 4.6 4.3 GIFT- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 26.5 $ 35.7 188.2 284.1 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates - - - - As reported $ 26.5 $ 35.7 188.2 284.1 OTHER 1- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 53.7 $ 71.8 9.0 14.3 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (4.2 ) - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (2.9 ) - - - As reported $ 50.8 $ 67.6 9.0 14.3 FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 547.1 $ 662.1 Intentionally Left Blank Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (15.0 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread 12.9 - Impact of foreign exchange rates (34.9 ) - As reported $ 525.1 $ 647.1 * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. 1 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, transportation and payroll card related businesses. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806006036/en/

