FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FLT)
FLEETCOR Technologies : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020

07/17/2020 | 08:32am EDT

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Eric Dey, chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. A press release with second quarter financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/. Due to increased call volumes, we encourage you to utilize the live webcast. However, the conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866) 269-4264, or for international callers (720) 452-9103. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 9126928. The replay will be available through Thursday, August 13, 2020.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 446 M - -
Net income 2020 675 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 813 M 21 813 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 8 700
Free-Float 65,6%
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 285,43 $
Last Close Price 260,29 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Richard Dey Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Scott A. duFour Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson Independent Director
Steven THeodere Stull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.53%21 813
FISERV, INC.-14.05%66 533
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-8.77%49 816
AFTERPAY LIMITED130.33%13 129
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.2.66%11 496
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-18.04%9 019
